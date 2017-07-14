Home /
Style: Plants that thrive while others struggle to survive
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
When it’s so hot and humid the roses are sulking and the tomatoes refuse to set, one group of flowering plants comes into its own: tropicals. Born in jungles, tropical shrubs and vines laugh at our most sweltering summers, producing vibrant color all summer. It wasn’t long ago that gardeners who wanted to enjoy their beauty had to visit Hawaii. Today a wide range of tropical plants is on sale at nurseries and garden centers statewide.
In Saturday’s Style section, garden guru Janet B. Carson explains how to select the right tropicals for your Arkansas garden.
