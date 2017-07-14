Teen inmate flees Alexander lockup

A 17-year-old inmate at the Arkansas Juvenile Assessment and Treatment Center in Alexander climbed a fence topped with razor wire and escaped from the lockup just before 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the Department of Human Services.

Colton Myers, who had been at the facility since May for several nonviolent felony and misdemeanor offenses, ran away with another inmate as a staff member unlocked the dorms for a group of teens that was returning from dinner, according to a DHS press release. The other inmate, who was not identified, was found on the campus. Myers could not be found.

The private contractor that runs the facility for the state notified DHS just after 6 p.m.

Myers is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 132 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

