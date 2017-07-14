Travs shut down by Cards' starter

The Arkansas Travelers were held to their fewest hit total of the season Thursday night in a 4-1 loss to the Springfield Cardinals at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Travs totaled two hits, both against Springfield starter Sandy Alcantara (4-5, 5.46 ERA). Arkansas, the Texas League's fourth-leading team in batting average (.266), has been held to two hits in three games this season. The other times were in a 2-0 loss to the Frisco RoughRiders on June 3 and a 6-1 loss to the Corpus Christi Hooks on April 8.

Alcantara has won his last two starts against the Travs, earning the victory after allowing 1 run, 2 hits, 4, walks and striking out 3 in 6 innings before an announced crowd of 3,777.

"I felt really good because I attacked the hitters," said Alcantara, who has a fastball that can reach 98 mph and is the St. Louis Cardinals' No. 7 prospect according to MLB.com. "I saw them in the first half and now today, it was easier for me because I've seen them. I can say, 'Let me attack that hitter,' because I know him now."

Travs right fielder Kyle Waldrop singled in the second inning, and third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean hit a 348-foot home run to left field in the fourth. By then, the Cardinals had already built a 3-0 lead against Travs left-hander Anthony Misiewicz, who was making his home debut.

Since the second half of the season began June 20, the Travs have not won a game when their opponent scores more than two runs.

Misiewicz (1-1, 2.50) was called up from Class A-Advanced Modesto on July 6 after right-hander Tyler Herb was traded to the San Francisco Giants for cash considerations. He went 5-2 with a 4.96 ERA in Modesto and won his final 4 decisions before his promotion. He had a spot start June 23 against Springfield in which he gave up two runs in six innings but won his first regular start in the Travs rotation at San Antonio on July 7.

Misiewicz allowed three extra base hits in the first inning -- two doubles to the right-center field gap and a triple to left center field -- as the Cardinals scored two runs off a sacrifice fly and first baseman John Nogowski's RBI double. After retiring three consecutive batters in the second, Misiewicz allowed his third run on an RBI single by center fielder Oscar Mercado.

The Travs' last scoring threat came in the eighth when second baseman Nelson Ward hit a ball 334 feet to deep right field, where Cardinals right fielder Magneuris Sierra leaped above the fence to rob Ward of a solo home run.

The Cardinals added their fourth run in the ninth against Travs right-handed reliever Thyago Vieira (3.57 ERA), who pitched one inning and allowed the run on a fielder's choice. Vieira, who struck out one batter with a 101 mph fastball, pitched two-thirds of an inning Sunday in the MLB Futures Game as part of All-Star Weekend in Miami.

"It was really amazing, fantastic," said Vieira, who allowed 1 hit and 1 walk and struck out the 1 batter Sunday. "You're playing against the best players in the minor leagues. So, I just tried to have fun and show what I could do."

Today’s game

TRAVELERS VS. CARDINALS

WHEN 7:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Lindsey Caughel (6-7, 4.85 ERA); Cardinals: RHP Chris Ellis (1-4, 4.55)

TICKETS $13 box, $9 reserved ($6 kids). $7 general admission ($5 kids). Gates open one hour before the start of the game. PROMOTIONS Remote Dig, where men over 18 can dig in the infield for the remote control to a new TV

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

MONDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

THURSDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

