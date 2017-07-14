Two crashes on roadways in state leave 2 people dead

At least two people were killed in crashes on state roads on Wednesday and Thursday, authorities said.

Police were investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Greene County on Thursday morning, officials said.

Paragould officers were sent around 9:40 a.m. to U.S. 49 and 14th Street to respond to a fatal wreck, Lt. Scott Snyder said.

The collision was between a motorcycle and another vehicle, he said. The motorcycle's driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were trying to contact the man's next of kin, so his name was not immediately released, Snyder said. Investigators believe the victim was from out of state.

On Wednesday, an Arkansas man was killed after a pickup ran into his car while he was stopped, pushing his vehicle into an 18-wheeler in Cross County, police said.

Around 10:30 a.m., a 2007 tractor-trailer and a 2012 Nissan Altima were both at a standstill on southbound Arkansas 1 near County Road 212 because of road maintenance, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 2015 GMC Sierra driven by 24-year-old Chancellon McMillion was heading south along the highway. The pickup collided with the back of the Altima, sending the car into the 18-wheeler, police said.

The Altima's driver, 49-year-old Andrew Hardesty of Bella Vista, was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

McMillion of Trumann was reportedly taken to Regional One Health in Memphis to be treated for unspecified injuries. The tractor-trailer's driver was unhurt, police said.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

