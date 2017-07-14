U.S. doctor testifies to help ill U.K. baby

LONDON -- An American doctor testifying in the case of a British couple seeking the right to take their critically ill infant to the United States for treatment said Thursday that it was worth trying an experimental therapy that has only recently emerged.

The doctor, whose name and institution cannot be named because of a court order, told Britain's High Court that new clinical data has emerged about the effectiveness of the treatment proposed for 11-month-old Charlie Gard, who suffers from a rare genetic condition and is on life support.

Judge Nicholas Francis said the doctor should travel to London to see Charlie and meet other experts. At the end of an eight-hour court hearing Thursday, Francis said "no hearing can resume" until that happens.

The boy's parents are locked in a legal battle with the United Kingdom's most famous children's hospital because they disagree on whether trying the experimental treatment is in Charlie's best interest.

"We have a much better understanding of the data," the doctor testified, saying the information has emerged in the time since judges first rejected the parents' bid to take him to America.

Charlie suffers from mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare genetic disease that has left him brain damaged and unable to breathe unaided.

Specialists at Great Ormond Street Hospital have fought the parents' bid for therapy because they don't think it will help and may cause him pain. The hospital says Charlie should be allowed to die with dignity.

A succession of courts has backed the hospital, but the case returned to the High Court on Thursday after claims of new evidence and the high-profile interventions.

The U.S. doctor estimated the chance of "clinical meaningful success" for an improvement in Charlie's muscle use to be at least 10 percent, but offered no conclusion on whether the infant's brain function would improve.

The treatment, known as nucleoside therapy, is not a cure. The doctor said he'd be willing to travel to the U.K. to see the child.

The emotional toll on all involved has been clear. Two hours into the High Court hearing, questions the judge asked prompted tensions to boil over. Charlie's mother, Connie Yates, shouted out, accusing Francis of misquoting her earlier statements about her son's quality of life.

"We said he's not suffering and not in pain," she yelled. "If he was we wouldn't be up here fighting." Chris Gard then slammed his water cup down and the couple left the courtroom.

The couple returned after a break. The judge offered a reassuring word, acknowledging that the situation was desperate.

"We are continuing to spend every moment, working around the clock to save our dear baby Charlie," the couple said in a statement before the hearing. "We've been requesting this specialized treatment since November, and never asked the hospital, courts or anyone for anything -- except for the permission to go."

