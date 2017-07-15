Arkansas man arrested after hitting patrol car while fleeing officers, police say

A 34-year-old Arkansas man was arrested Friday night after he fled from authorities, hitting two police vehicles in the process, according to a news release.

The Fort Smith drug unit said it heard about Larry Dale Batt while investigating methamphetamine distribution. When officers learned Batt was also wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service, they drove to his apartment on Rogers Avenue.

The officers said they attempted to take Batt into custody, but before they could, he got into his vehicle and accelerated toward them.

Batt missed the officers, hit an undercover police vehicle and raced through the parking lot until he ran into another police vehicle that was shielding a woman in an electric wheelchair, according to the news release.

Officers lost sight of Batt as he fled down Rogers Avenue, but they later found his vehicle abandoned on Boston Avenue.

He was later located and arrested at a home on Colony Lane.

Batt was booked into the Sebastian County jail at 1:40 a.m. Saturday. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and an outstanding federal warrant.