Beltre, Napoli go deep as Rangers jump Royals

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 5, ROYALS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Adrian Beltre hit a three-run home run, pinch-hitter Mike Napoli had a go-ahead two-run shot and the Texas Rangers rallied to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Friday night.

Martin Perez (5-6) allowed 8 hits and 1 walk over 7 innings, but kept all that traffic to just 3 runs. Two of those came in the second, when Alcides Escobar homered to left.

Beltre connected in the sixth off Royals starter Jason Hammel, who had just surrendered back-to-back singles -- the first hits off him all night. Napoli followed with nobody out in the seventh, sending a poor pitch from reliever Mike Minor (5-2) soaring over the left-field wall.

Matt Bush breezed through a perfect eighth and Alex Claudio handled the ninth for his second save, giving the Rangers their 10th consecutive victory over Kansas City dating to last July.

The Royals jumped ahead 2-0 in the second, when the light-hitting Escobar ripped a 2-0 pitch from Rangers starter Perez off the foul post in left field. The ball caromed into the Royals bullpen as Escobar trotted around the bases for a two-run home run.

Jorge Bonifacio made it 3-0 when he drove in Whit Merrifield with a single in the fifth.

The Rangers, crossed up all night by Hammel, finally managed their first hit with one out in the sixth when Elvis Andrus beat out an infield single. Nomar Mazara made it consecutive hits before Beltre cracked the 453rd home run of his career, passing Carl Yastrzemski for 38th on the career list.

The three-run shot also gave Beltre 1,601 RBI in 20 big league seasons.

Minor entered a couple batters later and finished the sixth, but he surrendered a single to Carlos Gomez in the seventh before Napoli's home run gave the Rangers their first lead.

RED SOX 5, YANKEES 4 Aroldis Chapman walked in the winning run without recording an out in the ninth inning, handing Boston a victory over visiting New York.

BLUE JAYS 7, TIGERS 2 Aaron Sanchez pitched six strong innings for his first victory of the season as Toronto beat host Detroit.

ASTROS 10, TWINS 5 Brian McCann hit a three-run home run to cap an eight-run second inning, Marwin Gonzalez had a solo home run and Houston opened the second half of the season with a victory over visiting Minnesota.

MARINERS 4, WHITE SOX 2 Robinson Cano hit a three-run drive on his first swing since connecting for the winning home run in the All-Star Game, helping James Paxton and Seattle beat host Chicago.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 5, CARDINALS 2 Josh Bell hit a three-run home run off Seung Hwan Oh with one out in the ninth inning to give Pittsburgh a victory over visiting St. Louis.

METS 14, ROCKIES 2 Jacob deGrom came out dealing once again, striking out 11 and winning his sixth consecutive start as host New York began what could be a last-chance homestand by routing Colorado.

DODGERS 6, MARLINS 4 Yasiel Puig hit his second home run of the game with two out in the ninth inning, and the three-run shot helped visiting Los Angeles beat Miami for its seventh consecutive victory.

NATIONALS 5, REDS 0 Gio Gonzalez pitched four-hit ball into the ninth inning, and Bryce Harper extended his mid-July tear with a pair of home runs, leading Washington to a victory over host Cincinnati.

BRAVES 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Freddie Freeman and Atlanta topped baseball's comeback kings at their own game, scoring two runs in the eighth inning to beat visiting Arizona.

BREWERS 9, PHILLIES 6 Ryan Braun hit a grand slam off the scoreboard in center field and Orlando Arcia added a three-run shot in the eight-run second inning to help host Milwaukee beat Philadelphia.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 9, ORIOLES 8 Addison Russell hit a go-ahead solo home run in the ninth inning and Chicago beat Baltimore after squandering an eight-run lead.

Sports on 07/15/2017