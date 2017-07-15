Business news in brief

Last U.S. sand mine will close in 2020

MARINA, Calif. -- The last remaining sand mine in the United States will close in 2020.

The California Coastal Commission unanimously approved an agreement Thursday to shut down the Lapis Sand Plant on a remote beach in Monterey County.

Experts say the operation has caused devastating erosion in Monterey Bay. The company denies that the plant was the cause.

A provision in the state law that banned sand mines from the California coast 27 years ago allowed Cemex USA continue its operations.

The agreement will allow the operator to extract smaller amounts of sand from the 8-acre site for three years. The company must protect the environment while operations are phased out.

Eventually the land will be sold to a nonprofit organization or governmental entity that would provide public access.

Ohio landline firm to buy 2 telecoms

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bell Inc. announced an agreement Friday to buy Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc. for $650 million and OnX Enterprise Solutions for $201 million as the Midwestern landline carrier becomes the latest of its peers to expand fiber networks as a way to sell more data services.

Cincinnati Bell will pay about 60 percent cash and 40 percent stock for Honolulu-based Hawaiian Telcom, while Toronto-based OnX will be bought with cash, according to the agreements. The combined company will have 14,000 route miles of fiber and access to an undersea cable connecting with Asia.

For the past decade, U.S. landline phone companies have lost customers to wireless providers and cable companies. This has created a rush by carriers like Cincinnati Bell, CenturyLink Inc. and Windstream Holdings Inc. to consolidate with an eye on amassing greater fiber-optic network capacity. These buried cables are expected to be the vital infrastructure needed to meet surging demand from businesses putting more data on the cloud, consumers streaming more videos, and wireless carriers handling more traffic with new fifth-generation, or 5G, networks in the coming years.

Factory production rises 0.2% in June

WASHINGTON -- U.S. factory production increased in 0.2 percent in June in line with analysts' forecasts, as demand for natural resources, automobiles and machinery rebounded, Federal Reserve data showed Friday.

The nation's industrial production has strengthened for five-straight months amid robust domestic demand and stronger growth abroad. That's the longest stretch of improvement since 2014.

The report showed manufacturing posted a modest gain, in line with a gradual improvement that's been slowed by weak output of motor vehicles, business equipment and construction supplies. Mining companies, in particular, have shown healthy advances for the past three months, and utilities have stabilized after a weak start to the year. Capacity utilization reached the highest level since August 2015.

A big focus of the report has been auto production, a bright spot in the economy's expansion in recent years. After weakening in three of the first five months of the year, auto output edged up last month, the report showed.

Fed chairman links opioids, labor rate

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen, making her most expansive remarks on an opioid epidemic that's ravaging American communities, indicated Thursday in testimony before a congressional committee that the problem is so pervasive it is holding back the nation's labor market.

"I do think it is related to declining labor force participation among prime-age workers," Yellen said of the opioid epidemic while answering questions during testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. "I don't know if it's causal or if it's a symptom of long-running economic maladies that have affected these communities and particularly affected workers who have seen their job opportunities decline."

Yellen's comments come as overdose deaths are surging across the country. The opioid epidemic is the legacy of a major increase in painkiller prescriptions during the late 1990s, though it has shifted over to illicit drugs including heroin and fentanyl in recent years. Employers often cite it as a workforce readiness issue, and its footprint spans age and socioeconomic demographics, though it has hit working- and middle-class communities in Appalachia and the Northeast especially hard.

Asked whether there is a clear connection between opioids and an opportunity to go to a job, get employed, and have purpose in life, Yellen said that "all of those things are bound up in this opioid crisis," and are "interacting in ways that are really quite devastating for these individuals and their communities."

U.K. firm to start airline before EU break

LONDON -- EasyJet PLC will create a new airline based in Vienna that will shield its routes within the European Union against any fallout from Britain's negotiations to exit the bloc.

The approval process for an air operator certificate that has been filed with Austria's aviation regulator is "now well advanced," with clearance expected in the near future, Luton, England-based carrier said in a statement Friday.

The new airline, dubbed EasyJet Europe, will be one of three owned and operated by the company, alongside its U.K. and Swiss operations. EasyJet will shift registrations for 110 of its planes to the new unit, representing about 42 percent of its fleet.

EasyJet is seeking to safeguard rights to fly between destinations in EU countries after the British exit from the EU takes effect, in the event the U.K. fails to reach an agreement on retaining access for its airlines. About 30 percent of EasyJet's passengers fly between EU airports outside of the U.K., with about half its total customers originating from within the bloc, making it one of the carriers most exposed to policy changes from Britain's EU exit.

