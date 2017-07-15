Ex-Peru president, wife put in custody

LIMA, Peru — Former Peruvian President Ollanta Humala and his wife were taken into custody after a judge ordered them held during an investigation into money-laundering and conspiracy accusations.

Soon after the judge issued his order Thursday night, Humala and his wife, Nadine Heredia, were driven to the courthouse under a heavy police escort. There was no immediate word on where they would be held.

Prosecutors filed a petition early in the week asking for preventative detention, arguing the couple might flee Peru to evade justice.

Judge Richard Concepcion ordered them held for up to 18 months while they are investigated.

The former president has denied the allegations, which arose from testimony by the former head of Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht saying he illegally contributed $3 million to Humala’s 2011 presidential campaign.