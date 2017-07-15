Former Augusta National chairman dies

Hootie Johnson, the South Carolina banker and Augusta National chairman who stubbornly stood his ground amid pressure for the club to invite female members, died Thursday morning. He was 86. Augusta National announced his death and celebrated the sweeping changes to the Masters during his eight years as chairman.

But it was his battle with Martha Burk and her National Council of Women’s Organizations that left his mark. Burk wrote to Johnson in 2002 and urged Augusta National to invite female members so that it wouldn’t become an issue at the Masters. In a blistering, three-page statement to reporters, Johnson said women might one day be invited, but it would be on the club’s timetable and “not at the point of a bayonet.” That became a symbol of his resolve as Johnson and Augusta National dug in deep against relentless media pressure. He went so far as to drop the Masters’ television sponsors — IBM, Coca-Cola and Citigroup — to keep them out of the fray. That led to the first commercial-free broadcast of a sporting event on network television.

Johnson stepped down as chairman in 2006 and was succeeded by Billy Payne, who ran the Atlanta Olympics in 1996.

Johnson’s public image clashed with his legacy in business, where he was among the most progressive bankers in the South. He was born William Woodward Johnson on Feb. 16, 1931, and a childhood friend gave him the nickname “Hootie” when he was 5.