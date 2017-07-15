DEAR HELOISE: I'm big on saving money, and lowering my air-conditioner bill is a great way to do it. Here are some hints I use, even in the heat of summer:

• Comfort is key, but I've gotten accustomed to a room temperature of 78 to 80 degrees.

• I keep my outdoor unit free of grass and bushes.

• Ceiling fans often are all that I need to cool off, especially at night.

• Closing blinds and window treatments, I've discovered, keeps the house cooler.

• I replace and clean the AC filters regularly.

• I don't have a room AC unit, but it's best to keep these out of direct sun.

• I close the doors and vents to rooms I don't use, so they don't get cooled.

• I turn up the AC when I'm away from home.

My unit is fairly new, but if you have an older model, it's probably not as energy-efficient as it could be. I'd consider an upgrade.

-- Mike C. in Arizona

DEAR READER: Great hints. Use some of the dollars saved to have an ice-cream treat or cool glass of iced tea.

DEAR HELOISE: I bought an ice bucket with a good-fitting lid from the thrift store and lined it with a plastic produce bag.

I put the waste from my cat's litter pan in it and change the bag once a week on trash day. The insulated bucket completely contains all the odor.

-- Vicki L., Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: My complaint is that many stores have their cart return far away from the accessible spots. I'm not disabled, but my wife is.

-- Gary H. in Maine

DEAR HELOISE: An old golf bag can be used in the garage to store mops and brooms, etc. It holds a lot and doesn't take up a lot of space.

-- Elaine H., Florida

DEAR READERS: Button, button, who's got the button? There are a number of uses for recycled buttons:

• They can be used in jewelry-making to create interesting, new designs.

• Attach to the ends of drawstrings to keep from pulling through casings.

• Great for decorating picture frames, and for gift decorations.

• Instead of pebbles in a pot, try a couple of handfuls of old buttons.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

