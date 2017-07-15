Happy birthday. The world will have ideas, but ultimately you will decide who you want to be and you'll do it bigger than ever. If it's fame you seek, you'll have it by next month. Try things out in September; entertain thoughts without accepting them. Exciting developments in love will happen in 2018 as you move to make your heart happier.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don't be swayed by immature and petty demands, or you'll train the world to pester you until you eventually cave to its requests. Patiently stand firm, noting that "this too shall pass."

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When you stop and wonder, "How did I get here?" a look in the direction of your heritage may answer a few questions. At the intersection of frustration and compassion, you just might find self-acceptance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): In the mirrored world of the mind, everything depends on how bright the room is. Keep the lights on and stay aware of the mirror's tendency toward illusion. The way you experience things may not be how they really are.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You've lost something, and everyone you meet has also lost something along the way. One good thing about it is that hearts tend to communicate quietly through a shared sense of longing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): For moments you will feel like a bundle of nerves instead of a brain sending out messages -- more jellyfish than mammal. Go with it. Things don't need to be intellectualized in order to work.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): After the struggle, the hard work, the early mornings, the sacrifices, the investment -- that's when the results will start to show. If the results come before those things, they aren't to be trusted.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Believe it or not, it's important to feel bored from time to time and to ride that boredom into the deeper levels of your soul. This is where the creativity and depth are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll live out the day like a game of truth or dare. No one is forcing you, but you feel pulled toward the adventurous choices, the ones that prove your fearlessness and test your honesty.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Struggles can make a person humble. Surmounting them can make a person mighty. It's a rare occurrence, but you'll get a taste of both sides of it in one day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you ignore the bad behavior of others, you won't have to address it, forgive it or avenge it. The way it's going for you today, chances are good that what you ignore will go away forever.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The past is done but not forgotten. The future will come, or it won't, but it's not something to worry about now. You're getting better and better at filling out the present moment.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It doesn't feel like it in the moment, but eventually the kind of work you're doing today will make you stronger and more complete. Dig in and get ready to muddle through a lot of repetitive tedium.

