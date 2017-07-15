Man given 20 years for sex assault

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to second-degree sexual assault involving a 7-year-old girl in 2014.

Charles Lee Carter, 26, who lists a North Shore Drive address, was originally charged with rape, punishable by up to life in prison, but he pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of sexual assault and was sentenced to the maximum of 20 years.

Carter was also barred from any future contact with the victim, now 10, and ordered to pay $670 in court costs.

Chief deputy prosecutor Joe Graham said Wednesday that the girl had reported penetration, which Carter denied when interviewed by Garland County sheriff's office investigators. Carter did admit to sexual contact with the girl, which resulted in the charge of second-degree sexual assault.

Graham said the girl's guardian was consulted on the plea agreement and approved it.

According to the affidavit, on June 19, 2016, sheriff's investigators received a report from the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline in reference to the rape of a female by a known suspect, identified as Carter.

On June 22, the girl was interviewed at Children's Advocacy Alliance in Conway and said Carter had raped her when she was 7 years old.

Carter was arrested June 23, 2016, and later released on $25,000 bond. He pleaded innocent to the charge on Sept. 6, 2016, and was set to stand trial this month on the original rape charge.

State Desk on 07/15/2017