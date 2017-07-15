Mental exam ordered for ex-DHS worker

BENTONVILLE -- A judge on Friday granted a mental evaluation for a former Arkansas Department of Human Services employee accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.

The evaluation is needed, his attorney said, because Jorge Alcon used memory supplements.

Alcon, 71, is charged with second-degree sexual assault, a felony punishable by five to 20 years in prison. He pleaded innocent and is free on $75,000 bond.

Jay Martin, one of Alcon's attorneys, told Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren on Friday that he learned last month that Alcon was taking supplements for his memory.

Martin requested a mental evaluation to determine whether Alcon is fit to stand trial and to determine whether he was criminally responsible in 2015, at the time when he's accused of committing the crime.

Karren suspended proceedings and ordered Alcon to undergo a mental evaluation. A mental status hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 10. Alcon's jury trial had been set for Aug. 15, but Karren postponed it because of the evaluation.

Alcon is charged with sexually assaulting a foster child in 2015. Bentonville police began to investigate in October 2015 after the girl told her foster parents she didn't want to go on her visitations because she didn't want to see Alcon, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Alcon was a program assistant for the Department of Human Services and provided transportation and supervision for the girl's visitations.

The girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County where she gave details of being abused by Alcon, according to the affidavit.

Alcon was interviewed by police and described the girl as the aggressor of any contact between the two.

Alcon was hired in 2000. He passed federal and state background checks, as well as checks of the child and adult maltreatment registries, said Amy Webb, a spokesman for the Department of Human Services.

Alcon also underwent and passed periodic background checks, she said.

Metro on 07/15/2017