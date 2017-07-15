• Beyonce has finally debuted her twins a month after they were born. The singer posted a picture of herself holding the babies on Instagram late Thursday night and wrote in the caption, "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today." She didn't mention the babies' genders, but Beyonce's mother wrote on Instagram that the pop star had given birth to a boy and a girl. In the photo, Beyonce is wearing a flowing garment with a long veil and standing in front a flowered arch with the sea behind her. It gained millions of likes in a matter of hours and already is among the most-liked Instagram photos of all time. Beyonce already holds that crown with her Instagram pregnancy announcement in February. Rumors have swirled about the twins' birth in recent weeks, but her representatives had declined comment. Sir Carter and Rumi join 5-year-old big sister Blue Ivy. Celebrities congratulated Beyonce on social media Friday, including Nicki Minaj, who posted happy emoji's under Beyonce's post. Grammy-nominated R&B singer Tamar Braxton wrote to Beyonce that she is "happy and so honored that God would choose you sis for these type of blessings! Let him continue to guide you."

• It isn't easy being green. But no longer being green is apparently even harder. Steve Whitmire, the puppeteer who was fired after 27 years as Kermit the Frog said Thursday that he is "devastated to have failed" Muppets founder and his mentor Jim Henson. Whitmire has been with the Muppets since 1978 and took over as Kermit after Henson died in 1990. He wrote an emotional blog post in response to his firing a day after it was made public. He said he was let go against his will and would never have left voluntarily. "For me the Muppets are not just a job, or a career, or even a passion. They are a calling, an urgent, undeniable, impossible to resist way of life," Whitmire wrote. "This is my life's work since I was 19 years old. I feel that I am at the top of my game, and I want all of you who love the Muppets to know that I would never consider abandoning Kermit." Whitmire said he was informed that Kermit would be recast in October, and has kept silent in the ensuing months in the hopes that he could get his bosses to change their minds. He said he offered "multiple remedies" to the reasons he was given for his firing. He would not say what those reasons were, nor would Muppet Studio or parent company Disney, which have not responded to requests for comment. The Hollywood Reporter and ABC News reported Wednesday that longtime Muppets performer Matt Vogel will take over as Kermit.

