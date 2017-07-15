Loeb handles field, wins by 10 strokes

The reward for steady play from Taylor Loeb of Little Rock was a runaway victory Friday in the 34th Arkansas Women's Golf Association Championship.

Loeb, who will be a sophomore this fall at Henderson State, carded a two-day total of 5-over-par 149 at the Country Club of Arkansas in Maumelle to finish 10 strokes ahead of runner-up Hannah Bakalekos of Sherwood.

Loeb began the final round one shot ahead of Peyton Weaver after a 4-over-par 76 on Thursday. Loeb's Henderson State teammate Taylor Reed was another shot back in third.

But playing in the lead group with Loeb, Weaver (84) and Reed (86) struggled Friday on the par-72 course that played approximately 5,800 yards.

Loeb finished with a stress-free 73 that included two birdies, three bogeys and many two-putt pars.

"I was just trying to keep it simple -- fairways and greens," Loeb said. "When you do that, you're golden."

Bakalekos (159) was followed by Weaver (161) and Reed (164) in the championship flight.

Like Loeb, Bakalekos and Weaver (Bryant) have been fixtures on the local amateur circuit the last few years.

"I came in wanting to play my game, and I was going to be reunited with some old friends that I used to play junior golf with," Loeb said. "It was really fun playing with Hannah and Peyton yesterday. It was like old times."

Pam Evans (164) won the open flight. Sydney Stiener (174) won the junior flight.

Loeb's dominating performance came roughly a month after she captured the Women's Southern Golf Association match-play first-flight title at Hot Springs Village.

"I played really good today," said Loeb, 19, a 2016 graduate of Little Rock's Mount St. Mary Academy. "I played good yesterday. I just had a few mishits."

Loeb's 73 also earned her medalist honors for the AWGA State Match Play Championship that begins today at Country Club of Arkansas. She said completing a personal daily double (AWGA stroke- and match-play titles in the same year) is her "main goal" since she will not play in another tournament this summer.

Loeb won the 2014 AWGA Junior Match Play title and was runner-up (2 and 1) to Tanna Richard, an icon in Arkansas amateur golf, in last year's AWGA match-play championship.

"It was really fun to play with her," Loeb said. "She's an incredible golfer."

The match-play tournament concludes Sunday.

Sports on 07/15/2017