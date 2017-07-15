YANKEES

Pineda, Bird ponder surgery

BOSTON -- New York starting pitcher Michael Pineda is mulling over what could be season-ending surgery after being diagnosed with a partial ligament tear in his pitching elbow.

General Manager Brian Cashman also said Friday that first baseman Greg Bird could require surgery for a right ankle issue that hasn't responded to a cortisone shot. Garrett Cooper, who was acquired Thursday in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, started at first Friday night as New York opened a four-game series with the rival Boston Red Sox.

Pineda was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday for the ulnar collateral ligament injury and Cashman said it was the recommendation of the team for him to undergo Tommy John surgery.

But Pineda's intent is to get a second opinion before deciding whether to undergo surgery. Bird, who has already had a cortisone shot on the foot, may have a second shot or face surgery. Cashman said surgery would mean a six- to eight-week recovery period.

NATIONALS

RHP Ross on 10-day DL

CINCINNATI -- The Washington Nationals put right-hander Joe Ross on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained elbow on Friday and revamped their bullpen for a series against the Reds.

Ross went 2-1 with a 2.36 ERA in his last four starts before the injury. He's 5-3 overall with a 5.01 ERA in 13 starts.

The Nationals also called up relievers Austin Adams and Trevor Gott from Class AAA Syracuse. Left-hander Sammy Solis was optioned to Syracuse.

Adams was acquired from the Angels in the offseason. Gott makes his second appearance with the Nationals this season. Solis was reinstated on July 1 after missing 65 games with a sore elbow and appeared in 4 games, giving up 8 runs.

RED SOX

Ties cut with Sandoval

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox have designated third baseman Pablo Sandoval for assignment.

The team cut its losses with the one-time San Francisco Giants slugger on Friday after activating him from the disabled list. He had been on an injury rehab assignment for an inner ear infection with Class AAA Pawtucket. The Red Sox have 10 days to trade or release him.

Sandoval had won three World Series titles with the Giants before the Red Sox signed him for five years and $95 million before the 2015 season. He has appeared in just 161 games since then, hitting .237 with 14 home runs.

CUBS

Quintana knows expectations

BALTIMORE -- Jose Quintana didn't have to travel far when he was traded from the Chicago White Sox to the Cubs.

However, he understands the expectations are worlds apart.

Entering Friday, the Cubs (43-45) trailed Milwaukee by 5 ½ games in the National League Central. The Cubs believe Quintana, an All-Star last season, can help get them back on track as they try to defend their World Series title, which ended 108 years of frustration last fall.

"I said one day I want to be here," said Quintana, who will make his Cubs debut Sunday against the Orioles at Camden Yards. "I'm so excited to be here with this team. Hopefully, I'll have a chance this year. I just want to help this team and do my job."

Quintana is also looking to put a difficult first half of the season behind him. He was 4-8 with a 4.49 ERA in 18 starts for the White Sox this year. In 2016, he won a career-high 13 games with a 3.20 ERA.

"I'm not surprised that they moved me, but I didn't know where I'd go," Quintana said. "I'm so happy I moved to the other side of the city and stayed in Chicago. I'm really happy. I think it was the best situation for me."

The Cubs traded their top two prospects, outfielder Eloy Jimenez and right-hander Dylan Cease, along with minor-league infielders Matt Rose and Bryant Flete, for Quintana, who is under contract through 2020.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 07/15/2017