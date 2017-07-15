On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: My family isn't religious or anything, but last week I went with some friends to a summer camp that their church sponsors, and I asked Jesus to come into my life. What do I do now? I haven't told my parents, because I'm not sure they'll understand it.

-- C.S.

DEAR C.S: I'm very thankful you have given your life to Jesus Christ; it is the most important decision anyone can ever make. You are now God's child; all your sins have been forgiven, and some day you will go to be with Him in Heaven forever. The Bible says, "See what great love the Father has lavished on us, that we should be called children of God. And that is what we are." (1 John 3:1).

What do you do now? First, if you haven't already done so, tell someone about your decision to follow Jesus. Not only will it strengthen your commitment, but it will be an encouragement and a witness to others.

Then take time to be alone with God every day. Just as we need food to keep our bodies strong, so we need spiritual "food" to keep our souls strong. And God has given this "food" to us. Take time to pray, and also to read the Bible, which is God's Word. (You may want to start reading in one of the Gospels -- such as John -- which tell us about Jesus' life, death and resurrection.)

In addition, God has given you friends who are also believers. They (and their church) can be a great help to you. Pray too for your parents, and ask God to make you an example to them of Christ's love and peace. Even if they don't believe your words, they can't argue with your changed life. God bless you.

