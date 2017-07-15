Police identify 4 crash victims

Multiple people were killed in accidents on state roads Thursday and Friday, authorities reported.

A 41-year-old Arkansas man was fatally struck early Friday while walking along U.S. 70 in St. Francis County, Arkansas State Police said.

William Hurt Jr. of Widener was wearing "all dark clothing" while walking in the westbound lane west of Madison, according to a state police report.

Shortly after 1 a.m., Hurt was struck by a westbound Chrysler 200, the report said. He suffered fatal injuries, but no one else was said to be hurt. Conditions were clear and dry at the time, according to the report.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

On Thursday, a Jefferson County man was killed when he was ejected from a pickup in a crash in the county, officials said.

A deputy with the Jefferson County sheriff's office arrived at the scene around 6:10 p.m. and found that 60-year-old Stephen Burns had been ejected from his truck, according to a news release.

Burns had been traveling north in a 1996 Ford F-150 along Camden Road when he lost control of the pickup in the 5800 block, the release said. The truck veered off, then back onto the roadway at least twice before crashing, the release said.

Burns suffered fatal injuries, the release said. The pickup was totaled.

The responding deputy reported that Burns smelled of intoxicants.

A Little Rock man died after he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash Thursday afternoon in Saline County, state police said.

A motorcycle was traveling south at a fast pace in the 20400 block of Springlake Road south of Little Rock around 2:30 p.m., according to a state police report. The motorcycle left the roadand the rider, 35-year-old Randy Taylor, was thrown off, state police said.

Taylor struck a road sign and fence, the report said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The weather was clear and roads dry at the time of the crash, state police said.

State police also have named a motorcyclist who died after his vehicle collided with a Mercedes in Greene County on Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. A 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was heading north on U.S. 49 near North 14th Street in Paragould, police said.

A 2005 Mercedes in the southbound lane of U.S. 49 made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, and the Harley-Davidson collided with the passenger side of the vehicle, police said.

The motorcyclist, 60-year-old Gerard Guziel of Edgewood, N.M., was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was reported injured.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the crash.

Metro on 07/15/2017