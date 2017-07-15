Rodgers keeps pedal down at Classic

SILVIS, Ill. -- Patrick Rodgers shot a 7-under 64 on Friday to take a two-shot lead after the second round of the John Deere Classic.

Rodgers, the medalist at the 2013 Western Amateur in Roland, had eight birdies and a bogey to finish at 13-under 129 at TPC Deere Run. Finishing on the front nine, he had five birdies in a seven-hole stretch before closing with a bogey on the par-4 ninth.

"It was nice to keep making birdies and keep the gas pedal down," Rodgers said. "It was tricky with some breeze, but I know 13 under is not going to win the golf tournament. So, I got to keep that same mindset for the next two rounds."

Bryson DeChambeau was second after a 65.

Local favorite Zach Johnson, the 2012 winner, had a 67 to join Charles Howell III, the co-leader after the first round, at 10 under. Howell followed his opening 63 with a 69.

Kevin Tway (63), Chesson Hadley (64), Chad Campbell (68) and J.J. Henry (64) were 9 under. Tway had nine birdies in a 10-hole stretch en route to the best round of the day.

First-round co-leader Ollie Schniederjans had a 74 to drop eight shots behind Rodgers.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson shot a 70 to make the cut at 3 under, as did Davis Love III (68).

Tag Ridings (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a second consecutive 69 and is 4 under. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) and Bryce Molder (Conway) did not make the cut.

CHAMPIONS TOUR

Langer leads, play suspended

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- As Bernhard Langer sank one birdie putt after another, it appeared as if nothing could stop the momentum that thrust him atop the leaderboard in the Senior Players Championship.

Then the rain came -- again.

Langer made five birdies on the back nine Friday to take a two-shot lead over Corey Pavin before the second thunderstorm of the day suspended play late in the second round.

Langer, 59, was 6-under par through 16 holes and 13 under for the tournament. The three-time defending champion had his only bogey of the day on No. 1, a 360-yard par 4.

Pavin was the clubhouse leader after shooting a 68. Brandt Jobe was 10 under with two holes to play, and Scott McCarron shot a 68 to get to 9 under at the midpoint.

The round will be completed this morning. The third round will start later than planned, so the groups will be threesomes off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees.

Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 70 and is tied for eighth at 5 under. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 73 and is 1 under.

WEB.COM TOUR

Wilshire leads by 2

Kyle Wilshire shot a 9-under 62 on Friday to take the lead at the Web.com Utah Championship at Farmington, Utah. He is 16 under going into the weekend. Wilshire had a share of fourth place after the first round.

Christian Brand is alone in second after a best-round 61. He is 14 under.

Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot an 8-under 63 and is tied for third at 13 under with Tyler Duncan and Brice Garnett.

Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) had a 65 and is 9 under after two rounds. Matt Atkins (Henderson State), who shared the lead after the first round, shot a 73 and is 7 under.

Zack Fischer (Little Rock) and Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) each shot 69. They are tied at 6 under going into the weekend. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) and Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

EUROPEAN TOUR

McIlroy misses cut again

IRVINE, Scotland -- Rory McIlroy's preparations for next week's British Open took another hit on Friday when the world No. 4 failed to make the weekend at the Scottish Open, his third missed cut in his last four events.

McIlroy wasn't close with a 7-foot birdie putt on No. 18 and shot 1-under 71 in his second round, with his 1-over total certain to fall short of the cut mark at Dundonald Links. He was 10 strokes off a three-way lead held by Padraig Harrington (68), Callum Shinkwin (68) and Alexander Knappe (65).

McIlroy arrived in Scotland saying he "needed to see good signs in his golf game" heading to Royal Birkdale next week, but his wedge play was disappointing over both days and he didn't hole enough putts. Of his seven birdies, five came on par fives.

He made two double-bogeys on the par-4 13th.

McIlroy also missed the cut at the U.S. Open last month and the Irish Open -- an event he hosted for his foundation -- last week. He has yet to record a victory in 2017, during which he has been sidelined for two spells with a rib injury.

David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Pep Angles (Central Arkansas) did not make the cut.

