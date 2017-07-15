Oath tweaks oust Hong Kong lawmakers

HONG KONG -- A Hong Kong court on Friday disqualified four opposition lawmakers from office for turning their oath-taking into apparent protests against China, further entrenching the central government's hold over the legislature.

A court in the Chinese territory ruled the four had not been sincere when they altered their oaths, and declared their seats vacant.

That followed the government's successful move last year to disqualify two other lawmakers who used an anti-China slur as a form of protest while being sworn in.

The four lawmakers put their own spin on their oaths in various ways during the Oct. 12 ceremony. Nathan Law, a student activist who helped lead 2014 pro-democracy street protests, raised his tone when he came to mention the People's Republic of China, making the words sound like a question.

In his ruling, Judge Thomas Au declared the oaths invalid because of "slow reading," "intentional intonation," "repeated insertion of extra words" and the "use of props and theatrical conduct."

Russia threatens to expel U.S. diplomats

MOSCOW -- Russia's Foreign Ministry said Friday that it would have to expel U.S. diplomats and shut down some U.S. compounds in Russia if the United States does not reopen two Russian recreational estates in the U.S. that were shut down last year.

In response to reports of Russian meddling in the presidential election, President Barack Obama's administration last year expelled 35 Russian officials from the U.S. and shut down two Russian estates that it said were being used for spy operations.

New President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, last week discussed the two diplomatic compounds but did not reach an agreement.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said Friday that Moscow "will have to take reciprocal measures" if the issue is not resolved.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and U.S. Undersecretary of State Tom Shannon are scheduled to meet Monday for much-anticipated talks that Moscow abruptly canceled last month in response to new Ukraine-related sanctions announced by the Trump administration.

Stabber kills 2 German tourists in Egypt

CAIRO -- Two German tourists were stabbed to death while four other foreigners were wounded in an attack Friday at a hotel in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada, an Egyptian security official said.

The motive behind the stabbing was unclear, and the Interior Ministry said the attacker at the Red Sea resort was arrested immediately.

A security official said the attacker, a man in his 20s dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans, wielded a knife and intentionally sought to attack foreigners.

"Stay away, I don't want Egyptians," the assailant had said in Arabic during the attack, according to the official.

Without taking any blame for what appears to be a major security breach, the Interior Ministry said the attacker had sneaked into the hotel by swimming from a nearby beach.

Two German women died of their wounds while four tourists were wounded, including citizens of Ukraine and the Czech Republic, the official said.

2 London boys held in day's acid attacks

LONDON -- Five linked acid attacks in quick succession by men on mopeds in London left several people injured, British police said Friday. They are the latest in a spate of assaults with corrosive liquids that have alarmed residents and politicians.

The Metropolitan Police force said two teenagers were arrested over the 90-minute rampage which began late Thursday. Two men on a moped tossed a noxious substance into the face of a 32-year-old moped driver, then jumped on his vehicle and drove away.

Two boys, 15 and 16, were arrested on accusations of robbery and grievous bodily harm. One was detained near the scene of an attack, the other at an address in east London on Friday.

London police say the number of reported attacks with corrosive liquids rose from 261 in 2015 to 454 in 2016. Some appear related to gang activity or the theft of cars and motorbikes.

