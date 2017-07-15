Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, July 15, 2017, 1:58 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Super Quiz: Anagrams

This article was published today at 1:51 a.m.

  1. Mage

  2. Gasp

  3. Fuel

  4. Bake

  5. Ads

  6. Pokes

  7. Edger

  8. Scaly

  9. Unite

ANSWERS

  1. Game

  2. Gaps

  3. Flue

  4. Beak

  5. Sad

  6. Spoke

  7. Greed

  8. Clays

  9. Untie

HomeStyle on 07/15/2017

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Anagrams

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Super Quiz: Anagrams

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online