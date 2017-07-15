Tucker Unit guard slashed by inmate
This article was published today at 2:18 a.m.
An inmate assaulted a correctional officer at an Arkansas prison Friday morning, authorities said.
The Tucker Unit inmate reportedly used a handmade weapon, leaving the officer with lacerations on his torso and an arm. The prison is northeast of Pine Bluff in Jefferson County.
The officer was treated at a nearby hospital later in the day. Officials with the Arkansas Department of Correction said his injuries are not life-threatening.
Correction Department spokesman Solomon Graves did not name the inmate involved in the assault, and Graves did not know how the man made a weapon or where he was when the assault took place.
The Arkansas State Police is investigating the assault.
