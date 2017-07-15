Suspect arrested in attack, robbery

A man was arrested Thursday after being accused of slashing the arm of another person and stealing his moped in downtown Little Rock, police said.

Officers went to 1212 W. Second St. after getting a call that a person had been cut, according to a police report. The victim told investigators that a man, later identified as 52-year-old Arthur Paul Acevedo, pulled out a knife and demanded his moped.

Acevedo is accused of then cutting the victim on his left arm before taking the moped and pushing it down the street.

Police said they found Acevedo sometime before 9:30 p.m. with a knife in his possession and blood on his hand.

Acevedo faces felony charges of aggravated robbery, second-degree battery and theft of property. He was being held without bond at the Pulaski County jail.

Moving truck hits house after chase

Three people were arrested after a moving truck crashed into a house in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood after a brief pursuit Thursday, authorities said.

The Little Rock Police Department said the U-Haul truck crashed into a home in the 4900 block of B Street, which is near its intersection with Monroe Street. No one was injured, police said.

Photos shared by the agency on Twitter showed the small box truck crashed into the front of the home with damage visible to both the vehicle and the area around the front door of the residence.

Police said three people, including Desrae Dean, were arrested after the crash. Pulaski County jail records show a Desare Dean, 20, was booked early Friday on numerous charges, including theft by receiving, fraudulent use of a credit card and breaking or entering.

Police did not identify the other two people who were arrested.

The chase started near 12th and Johnson Streets, according to the report. Police called it a "brief pursuit" and said Dean was a "known offender" who had 24 outstanding felony warrants.

