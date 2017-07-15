Weather delays amateurs at championship

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE -- A summer thunderstorm here Friday disrupted the Arkansas State Golf Association Amateur Championship.

Second-round play at the DeSoto Course was suspended at 11:25 a.m. because of heavy rain and lightning, almost two hours before the final threesome's scheduled start off No. 1 tee.

When play resumed after a delay of 4 hours, 50 minutes, contestants in the mid-amateur, senior and super-senior divisions completed the round. The 36 golfers in the amateur division continued into early evening but were unable to complete their second 18 holes.

Amateurs will resume at 9 a.m. today and begin the third round at 10:42 a.m., said ASGA official Bryant Fortin. Other divisions go off No. 1 in 9-minute intervals from 8 a.m.

Little Rock's Hunter Hickingbotham, a recent graduate of Baptist Prep, led the amateur division at the end of play Thursday with a 7-under 65. Carson Roberts was second at 66 by two strokes over Trent Jones and Wes McNulty.

Mark Harris, with a 1-under par 71 Friday, padded his lead to four strokes over fellow Fort Smith mid-senior Ryan Nye. Mark Graham, at 143, leads by 10 strokes over third-place contestant Scott Bowen of Little Rock. Defending mid-senior champion Tracy Harris, also of Little Rock, withdrew after a first-round 76.

The senior division features seven players 54 and up within one stroke of the lead. Tied for first at 143 are defending senior champion Ronny Ocker (Van Buren), Ronnie Johnson (Hot Springs) and Conway's John Tetens, the latter with a sec0nd-round 70. First-round leader David Shirey (Camden) slipped into a second-place tie after a 76, joined by Hot Springs Village's Fred Stamey, Camden veteran Mark Bradshaw and Hot Springs' Scott Smith.

Hot Springs Village golfer Joe Bushee leads the super seniors, ages 64 and up, at 72_151. Tied for second at 152 are Sherwood's Jim Smith and first-round leader Ken Golden of Clarksville.

Sports on 07/15/2017