3 people die in fire at Honolulu high-rise

HONOLULU -- At least three people died Friday in a fire that broke out on the 26th floor of a Honolulu high-rise, and hundreds fled as smoke billowed from the upper floors of the apartment complex.

The blaze at the Marco Polo apartments spread from the 26th floor to at least the 28th floor and hit several units, Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Capt. David Jenkins said.

The three dead were found on the 26th floor, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said.

Firefighters say there were reports of people trapped in their units in the burning building and some residents were unaccounted for.

In a news conference later Friday, Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the high-rise was not equipped with sprinklers. Neves said that without a doubt if there had been sprinklers, the fire would not have spread past the unit where it started.

The 36-story building near the tourist mecca Waikiki was built in 1971 and has 586 units. It was built before the city began requiring sprinkler systems, the Honolulu Star Advertiser reported.

Acquitted officer to quit Tulsa force

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A white Oklahoma police officer acquitted of fatally shooting an unarmed black man submitted her resignation from the Tulsa Police Department on Friday, saying the desk job where she had been assigned made her feel isolated from fellow officers.

Officer Betty Shelby's resignation is effective Aug. 3, according to a news release from the Tulsa branch of a national police union. She also said she was praying for healing for the family of Terence Crutcher, who died after she opened fire in September.

"As I have stated before, the incident with Terence Crutcher was a tragedy for everyone involved, and I am sorry he lost his life," Shelby said. "I will continue to pray for the unity of our community, the safety of our citizens and our police officers."

Shelby, 43, was acquitted in May of manslaughter in Crutcher's slaying. Police Chief Chuck Jordan put her in an administrative role May 19, two days after her acquittal. She was not allowed on street patrol while an internal department investigation continued.

Tulsa police spokesman Sgt. Shane Tuell would not speak specifically about Shelby but said internal investigations end when officers are no longer employed by the department.

Senator, offshoring foe to sell his stock

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indiana U.S. senator and longtime critic of outsourcing jobs to foreign countries announced Friday that he will sell his stock in his family's arts and crafts company after The Associated Press reported the company manufactures some products in Mexico.

Democrat Joe Donnelly said he hasn't had an active role in the company for 20 years but was taking the action to avoid allowing the issue to become "a distraction from our work to end outsourcing and keep American jobs here instead of shipping them to other countries." His campaign said he made the statement to reporters at an Indiana Black Expo luncheon.

On Thursday, the AP reported that Donnelly made at least $15,001 in dividends last year on as much as $50,000 of stock in Stewart Superior Corp., which used Mexican workers to produce dye for ink pads.

Donnelly, considered to be vulnerable in his re-election effort next year, was highly critical of Carrier Corp., an air conditioner and furnace maker. He accused it of exploiting $3-an-hour workers when its parent company announced plans last year to cut some 2,000 jobs at two Indiana factories by moving production to Mexico.

Florida sinkhole takes boat, 2 homes

MIAMI -- A sinkhole that started out the size of a small swimming pool and continued to grow in Florida swallowed a boat, destroyed two homes and prompted officials to evacuate residents from about a dozen homes Friday.

Video showed the home in Land O' Lakes, north of Tampa in Pasco County, collapsing into the hole Friday morning. It quickly engulfed one home and a boat and then consumed about 80 percent of another home, said Kevin Guthrie, Pasco County's assistant county administrator for public safety.

By Friday afternoon, the hole stretched up to 250 feet wide and 50 feet deep and threatened to damage a third home, Guthrie said.

Pasco County Fire Chief Shawn Whited told reporters that no one was home when crews responded to a call about a "depression" under a boat in the backyard of a house in Lake Padgett Estates in Land O'Lakes.

Firefighters were able to get two dogs out of the home and retrieve some belongings before the first home started collapsing into the quickly expanding hole.

A Section on 07/15/2017