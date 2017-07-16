Home / Latest News /
Power restored to 2,200+ after outage centered in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood
This article was published today at 8:08 a.m. Updated today at 8:17 a.m.
Power has been restored after an outage centered in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood affected more than 2,200 Entergy customers Sunday morning.
Service was restored about 8:15 a.m., around two hours after it went out.
The cause of the power failure wasn't immediately known.
EARLIER:
More than 2,200 Entergy customers are without power Sunday morning in an outage affecting a large portion of Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood.
The utility said the outage — which also extended into parts of the Capitol View-Stifft Station neighborhood — started shortly after 6:15 a.m. The cause wasn't immediately known, but Entergy estimated on its website that service would be restored by 9 a.m.
"A serviceman is working to determine the cause of your outage," a message from the utility read. "Power will be restored as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience."
In all, 2,239 customers were in the dark as of 8 a.m.
