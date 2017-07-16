Power restored to 2,200+ after outage centered in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood

Power has been restored after an outage centered in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood affected more than 2,200 Entergy customers Sunday morning.

Service was restored about 8:15 a.m., around two hours after it went out.

The cause of the power failure wasn't immediately known.

EARLIER:

More than 2,200 Entergy customers are without power Sunday morning in an outage affecting a large portion of Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood.

The utility said the outage — which also extended into parts of the Capitol View-Stifft Station neighborhood — started shortly after 6:15 a.m. The cause wasn't immediately known, but Entergy estimated on its website that service would be restored by 9 a.m.

"A serviceman is working to determine the cause of your outage," a message from the utility read. "Power will be restored as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience."

In all, 2,239 customers were in the dark as of 8 a.m.