Arkansans Across the Minors

CHAD SPANBERGER (R Rockies/Arkansas Razorbacks) has gone 14 for 37 (.378), including 2 home runs, with 9 runs scored, 9 RBI and a stolen base over his past 10 games through Thursday. Spanberger went 2 for 4 with 3 runs scored and 1 RBI on Wednesday in a 12-7 victory against the Billings Mustangs (R Reds). He is batting .349 in 16 games for the Grand Junction Rockies with 5 home runs and 15 RBI.

HUNTER WOOD (AAA Rays/Rogers Heritage) earned his third victory in five starts for the Durham Bulls on July 8 as the Bulls beat the Toledo Mud Hens (AAA Tigers) 6-4. Wood allowed 2 earned runs on 7 hits, including a home run, with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts over 5 innings. He faced 23 batters, inducing 5 groundouts and 4 flyouts while throwing 51 of his 85 pitches for strikes.

JONATHAN DAVIS (AA Blue Jays/UCA/Camden) continues to struggle, going 5 for 35 (.143) with 5 runs scored, 8 walks, 6 strikeouts and 3 stolen bases over his past 10 games. Davis, who has not had a multi-hit game in the past 10 games, has gone 11 for 64 (.172) over the past two weeks with 14 runs scored, 17 walks and 11 strikeouts. His overall batting average has dipped to .239 with 6 home runs and 31 RBI in 80 games this season.

TREY KILLIAN (High-A Rockies/Razorbacks/Mountain Home) has lost each of his past 4 starts to fall to 6-6 this season with a 7.55 ERA. He took the loss for the Lancaster JetHawks on July 7 in a 9-2 loss to the Stockton Ports (High-A Athletics), in which he allowed 8 runs (7 earned) on 7 hits, including 2 home runs, with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts over 3 innings. Killian lost again Thursday as the JetHawks fell 11-7 to the Lake Elsinore Storm (High-A Padres). He lasted 4 innings, allowing 9 earned runs on 9 hits, including another 2 home runs, with 1 walk, 1 wild pitch and 8 strikeouts.

News and notes

• Brian Anderson (AA Marlins/Razorbacks) was the starting designated hitter for the U.S. team at the MLB All-Star Futures Game on July 9 in Miami and was the only U.S. player with multiple hits, going 2 for 4 with 1 run scored as the U.S. beat the World team 7-6. Anderson hit a leadoff double and scored in the second inning on a triple by Chance Sisco to give the U.S. a 2-0 lead. He added a single to left field in the seventh inning. Anderson moved to third base in the sixth inning and recorded the game's final out as he threw out Mauricio Dubon on a ground ball.

• Three players with Arkansas ties participated in their league's All-Star games over the past week. Dominic Ficociello (AA Tigers/Razorbacks) was an injury replacement for the Western Division team at the Eastern League All-Star Game in Manchester, N.H., on Wednesday. Ficociello, who replaced teammate Mike Gerber after he was placed on the disabled list June 28, started at first base and batted second, going 0 for 2 as the Western Division lost to the Eastern Division 7-1. He has been hot offensively as of late, going 15 for 40 (.375) with 3 home runs, 11 runs scored and 14 RBI in his past 10 games. Ficociello went 3 for 4, including a 2-run home run in the third inning, for the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday in a 9-4 victory over the Akron Rubber Ducks (AA Indians).

Outfielder Aharon Eggleston (independent/Southern Arkansas) was one of eight Somerset Patriots to play in the independent Atlantic League All-Star Game on Wednesday in Bridgewater, N.J. Eggleston went 0 for 1 as the Liberty Division lost to the Freedom Division 10-3. He had been limping into the All-Star break, going 4 for 26 (.154) with 7 runs scored, 1 RBI and 7 walks over his past 10 games. Eggleston has not had a multi-hit game in his past 10 games.

Outfielder David Harris (independent/Southern Arkansas), playing in his first season for the Schaumburg Boomers, went 0 for 5 with 2 strikeouts Wednesday for the East Division in a 4-1 victory over the West Division at the Frontier League All-Star Game in Joliet, Ill. Harris, who was suspended for 76 games last season for performance-enhancing drug use while playing for the High-A Dunedin Blue Jays, is hitting .349 with 9 home runs and 43 RBI in 40 games this season for the Boomers. He continued to swing a hot bat in the first game after the All-Star break, going 3 for 4 with 1 RBI and 2 runs scored Friday in a 5-3 victory against the Traverse City Beach Bums.

• Left fielder Ryan Scott (UALR/North Little Rock) was placed on the disabled list by the Greenville Drive (A Red Sox) on Wednesday. Scott was hit in the head with a pitch Monday in Greenville's 8-7 victory over the Lexington Legends (A Royals). He finished the game going 1 for 2 with 1 run scored. Team officials said the significance of Scott's injury was not known and no timetable had been given for his return.

Around the horn

• Center fielder Forrestt Allday (Central Arkansas) was placed on the disabled list by the Mobile BayBears (AA Angels) on July 8. Allday last played on July 3, going 1 for 4 in an 8-3 victory against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AA Marlins). Team officials did not respond to a request for comment on Allday's condition. ... Center fielder Brett Eibner (Razorbacks) was put on the disabled list by the Oklahoma City Dodgers (AAA Dodgers) on July 8 with a sore elbow. Eibner last played July 7, going 1 for 3 in a 5-2 loss to the New Orleans Baby Cakes (AAA Marlins). Team officials did not know the extent of Eibner's injury or how long he'll be out of the lineup. ... Reliever Chandler Hawkins (Arkansas State) was released by the St. Louis Cardinals organization Wednesday. Hawkins, who started the season at Class AA Springfield and was sent down to High-A Palm Beach on June 9, went 3-2 overall with a 3.12 ERA. In just under 35 total innings, Hawkins alowed 15 runs (12 earned) on 31 hits and opposing batters hit .242 against him. ... Pitcher Jalen Beeks (Razorbacks/Fayetteville) was activated from the temporarily inactive list by the Pawtucket Red Sox (AAA Red Sox) on Friday. Beeks was scheduled to start for the Red Sox on Saturday against the Syracuse Chiefs (AAA Nationals). ... Pitcher David Owen (Arkansas State) was sent down to the High-A San Jose Giants from the Class AAA Sacramento River Cats by the San Francisco Giants organization Thursday. Owen made 1 appearance for the River Cats, pitching 1 1/3 innings and allowing 1 hit with 3 strikeouts July 9 in a 12-0 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (AAA Mariners). ... Pitcher Griffin Glaude was sent back to the Class A Lansing Lugnuts from the Class AAA Buffalo Bisons by the Toronto Blue Jays organization July 9. Glaude did not pitch for the Bisons, but pitched 2 innings for the Lugnuts in his return July 9, allowing 1 hit with 1 walk and 3 strikeouts in a 5-4 loss to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (A Padres). ... Pitcher Richie Tate (Marked Tree) has not pitched for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the independent American Association since July 4, but has not been placed on the disabled list. "Richie had a minor muscle injury that has kept him out of action, but we anticipate him back in the next week or so," RedHawks General Manager Josh Buchholz said.

Position players

PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;POS;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;AVG.;G;AB;R;H;2B;3B;HR;RBI;SB

Forrestt Allday*;UCA;CF;AA Angels, Mobile, Ala.;.316;66;215;25;68;7;0;1;26;7

Brian Anderson;Arkansas;3B;AA Marlins, Jacksonville, Fla.;.255;86;306;53;78;14;3;14;55;1

Michael Bernal;Arkansas;2B;A Giants, Augusta, Ga.;.250;41;140;18;35;6;1;0;17;1

Delta Cleary;Jonesboro;OF;independent, Cent. Islip, N.Y.;.225;68;249;27;56;8;0;1;20;15

Zack Cox;Arkansas;3B;AA Tigers, Erie, Pa.;.282;51;156;19;44;7;0;1;13;1

Jonathan Davis;UCA/Camden;OF;AA Blue Jays, Manchester, N.H.;.239;80;276;45;66;13;1;6;31;14

Clark Eagan;Arkansas;OF;A Pirates, Charleston, W.Va.;.244;72;262;32;64;14;1;4;32;4

Aharon Eggleston;SAU;OF;independent, Bridgewater, N.J.;.268;58;190;32;51;9;0;1;25;10

Brett Eibner*;Arkansas;CF;AAA Dodgers, Oklahoma City;.228;36;114;18;26;4;1;4;14;0

Dominic Ficociello;Arkansas;1B;AA Tigers, Erie, Pa.;.305;84;311;47;95;19;2;6;35;10

Craig Gentry#;UA/Fort Smith;LF;AAA Orioles, Norfolk, Va.;.253;21;83;9;21;6;1;1;13;3

Zach George;ASU/Paragould;OF;High-A Pirates, Bradenton, Fla.;.289;55;197;28;57;11;1;6;35;0

Billy Germaine^;SAU;IF;independent, Marion, Ill.;.298;20;57;5;17;3;0;0;7;0

David Harris;SAU;OF;independent, Schaumburg, Ill.;.349;40;152;31;53;10;1;9;43;5

Matty Johnson;ATU/Wat. Chapel;OF;independent, Lincoln, Neb.;229;22;83;7;19;2;0;2;9;5

Cameron Knight;UALR;C;R Cardinals, Johnson City, Tenn.;.278;6;18;2;5;1;0;0;2;0

Stuart Levy;ASU/Benton;C;A Orioles, Salisbury, Md.;.247;47;154;15;38;13;0;2;20;1

Matt Reynolds#;Arkansas;SS;AAA Mets, Las Vegas;..303;20;76;17;23;4;0;4;10;1

Ryan Scott*;UALR/NLR;OF;A Red Sox, Greenville, S.C.;.245;73;273;39;67;14;3;7;46;7

Chad Spanberger;Arkansas;1B;R Rockies, Grand Junction, Colo.;.349;16;63;15;22;5;1;5;15;1

Tyler Spoon;UA/Fort Smith;C;High-A Red Sox, Salem, Va.;.287;30;108;16;31;7;1;1;13;1

Geraldo Valentin;SAU;IF;independent, Cleburne, Texas;.241;53;199;13;48;9;0;2;32;2

Bobby Wernes;Arkansas;3B;A Rockies, Asheville, N.C.;.301;23;83;14;25;7;0;4;14;0

Blake Wiggins;Pul. Academy;3B;R Reds, Goodyear, Ariz.;.289;10;38;5;11;2;0;0;2;0

Andy Wilkins;Arkansas;1B;AA Twins, Chattanooga, Tenn.;.250;22;84;10;21;12;0;3;15;0

Pitchers

PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;W-L;ERA;G;GS;SV;IP;H;BB;SO

Josh Alberius;UA/LR Christian;Short-A Marlins, Batavia, N.Y.;2-0;2.08;5;0;0;8.2;9;3;7

Barrett Astin*;UA/Forrest City;AAA Reds, Louisville, Ky.;2-2;6.68;15;2;0;32.1;45;19;34

D.J. Baxendale;UA/Jacksonville;AAA Twins, Rochester, Minn.;1-3;3.07;23;3;1;44.0;47;11;32

Jalen Beeks;UA/Fayetteville;AAA Red Sox, Pawtucket, R.I.;7-4;2.59;16;16;0;87.0;64;36;99

Mike Bolsinger#;Arkansas;AAA Blue Jays, Buffalo;3-2;1.60;9;5;0;33.2;31;4;26

Andres Caceres;Arkansas State;independent, Little Falls, N.J.;4-3;5.02;8;6;0;34.0;27;27;41

Cannon Chadwick;Arkansas;short-A Mets, Brooklyn, N.Y.;0-0;0.00;4;0;0;6.2;7;2;9

Torey Deshazier;Ark. Bap/Pine Bluff;independent, Utica, Mich.;1-4;8.48;13;0;2;28.2;36;16;28

Dillon Drabble;Texarkana;R Royals, Surprise, Ariz.;0-0;1.23;4;2;0;7.1;6;3;2

Connor Eller;OBU/Sylvan Hills;A Blue Jays, Lansing, Mich.;2-3;4.15;23;0;2;39.0;40;23;23

Gray Fenter;W. Memphis;R Orioles, Sarasota, Fla.;0-0;10.80;3;3;0;5.0;6;4;4

Keegan Ghidotti^;OBU;independent, Avon, Ohio;1-2;13.00;10;0;0;9.0;24;3;7

Griffin Glaude;Lyon/UCA/Beebe;AAA Blue Jays, Buffalo;3-2;4.19;16;0;0;34.1;32;12;34

Chandler Hawkins^;Arkansas State;High-A Cardinals, Palm Beach, Fla.;2-2;3.72;22;0;0;29.0;28;15;19

Chris Hunt;HSU/Greenwood;R Cardinals, Jupiter, Fla.;0-0;3.60;5;0;0;5.0;6;1;5

Zach Jackson;Arkansas;High-A Blue Jays, Dunedin, Fla.;1-1;3.13;27;0;3;31.2;22;17;37

Trey Killian;UA/Mtn. Home;High-A Rockies, Lancaster, Calif.;6-6;7.55;19;19;0;99.0;131;34;90

Jacob Lee;ASU/Jonesboro;A Indians, Willowick, Ohio;0-1;4.50;7;0;0;10.0;7;10;5

Cory Malcom;UALR;R Cardinals, Jupiter, Fla.;0-0;3.86;3;0;0;2.1;5;1;3

Jacob Morris;Arkansas;independent, Grand Prairie, Texas;1-1;3.81;19;0;1;28.1;20;22;31

David Owen;Arkansas State;High-A Giants, San Jose, Calif.;1-0;5.47;21;0;0;51.0;67;16;39

Connor Reed;OBU;independent, Avon, Ohio;2-5;4.52;10;10;0;59.2;63;15;50

Mark Reyes;Jessieville;High-A Giants, San Jose, Calif.;4-10;5.91;18;14;0;74.2;82;58;42

Nolan Sanburn;Arkansas;High-A Nationals, Woodbridge, Va.;3-2;3.57;11;5;0;45.1;41;16;39

Ryne Stanek;Arkansas;AAA Rays, Durham, N.C.;1-0;1.48;25;0;6;30.1;18;13;43

Trevor Stephan;Arkansas;short-A Yankees, Staten Island, N.Y.;0-0;0.00;3;3;0;7.2;5;1;9

Richie Tate;Marked Tree;independent, Fargo, N.D.;2-2;2.91;17;0;2;24.2;30;11;28

James Teague;Arkansas;Short-A Orioles, Aberdeen, Md.;1-1;3.38;12;0;2;13.1;13;7;21

Ty Tice;UCA/Prairie Grove;R Blue Jays, Bluefield, W.Va.;0-0;0.84;8;0;4;10.2;5;3;13

Ashur Tolliver;Sylvan Hills;AAA Astros, Fresno, Calif.;2-0;8.59;21;0;0;22.0;25;24;18

Zac Treece;OBU/Hot Springs;independent, Cent. Islip, N.Y.;6-1;5.04;32;0;0;30.1;34;16;31

Hunter Wood;Rogers Heritage;AAA Rays, Durham, N.C..;7-5;5.23;17;17;0;94.2;99;35;87

Daniel Wright;ASU;AAA Angels, Salt Lake City;4-4;7.55;10;10;0;47.2;62;20;28

Tyler Zuber;ASU/White Hall;R Royals, Burlington, N.C.;0-0;3.72;5;0;1;9.2;9;4;16

*on disabled list ^released #called up to parent club

