No FLW Tour stop in Arkansas in 2018

For the first time in at least 15 years, the Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) Tour will not visit Arkansas in 2018. For nearly two decades Beaver Lake was the only annual venue on the FLW Tour, by virtue of FLW’s long association with Wal-Mart. An exception was in 2010, when Wal-Mart dropped its sponsorship with FLW, and Lake Ouachita hosted the event that was traditionally held at Beaver Lake. Wal-Mart discontinued its sponsorship with FLW in 2017.

FLW TOUR 2018 SCHEDULE DATE VENUE LOCATION

January 25-28 Lake Okeechobee Clewiston, Fla.

February 22-25 Harris Chain of Lakes Leesburg, Fla.

March 8-11 Lake Lanier Gainesville, Ga.

April 12-15 Lake Cumberland Burnside, Ky.

April 26-29 Lewis Smith Lake Jasper, Ala.

May 17-20 Kentucky Lake Gilbertsville, Ky.

June 28-July 1 Lake St. Clair Detroit

BASSMASTER ELITE SERIES 2018 SCHEDULE DATE EVENT (VENUE, LOCATION)

Feb. 8-11 Elite 1 (Lake Logan Martin, Alexander City, Ala.)

March 16-18 Bassmaster Classic (Lake Hartwell, Greenville, S.C.)

April 6-9 Elite 2 (Sabine River, Orange, Texas)

April 26-29 Elite 3 (Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees, Grove, Okla.)

May 4-7 Elite 4 (Kentucky Lake, Paris, Tenn.)

May 17-20 Toyota Texas Fest (TBA)

June 21-24 Elite 6 (Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.)

June 29-July 2 Elite 7 (Lake Oahe, Pierre, S.D.)

July 26-29 Elite 8 (Upper Chesapeake Bay, Havre de Grace, Md.)

Aug. 23-26 Elite 9 (St. Lawrence River, Waddington, N.Y.) Sept. 20-23 AOY Championship (TBA)