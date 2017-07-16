Home /
Others say: Britain's acid attacks
By Bloomberg
Acid attacks are catching on in Britain. The numbers may still be small relative to other violent crimes, but they're sharply on the rise. These assaults are especially shocking--and they're attracting feverish attention, which could inspire copycats. The government needs to act.
Britain strictly regulates possession of guns--and knives as well, to a lesser extent. But control of poisons and other dangerous chemicals is focused not on would-be users but on sellers.
Maybe Prime Minister Theresa May's government can set an example for other countries where using acid as a weapon is common, and law enforcement too lax. In any case, Britain should act before its own problem gets any worse.
