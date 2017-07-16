The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 310 S. Louisiana St., business, Stacy Eoff, 12:30 p.m. July 6, property value unknown.

72202

• 1304 S. Schiller St., residence, Keith Hearnsberger, 8:15 a.m. July 4, property value unknown.

• 900 S. Arch St., business, Judy Myers, 11:55 p.m. July 4, property value unknown.

• 1101 Broadway St., business, Emmanuel Paye, 12:45 a.m. July 5, property valued at $1,000.

• 2124 Wolfe St., residence, Tina Dowdy, 4:40 p.m. July 5, property value unknown.

72204

• 4711 Talley Rd., business, Josue Lyna, 5 p.m. July 1, property valued at $1,990.

• 3714 Bowers St., residence, Chaquine Hillery, midnight July 2, property valued at $3,253.

• 9220 Tall Timber Blvd, residence, Sindy Hemphill, 4:22 p.m. July 2, property valued at $4,801.

• 10303 Colonel Glenn Rd., business, unknown, 2:25 a.m. July 3, property valued at $2,050.

• 3401 Fair Park Blvd., residence, Sasha Lee, 3:53 a.m. July 3, property valued at $400.

• 807 Abigail St., residence, William Clark, 7:05 a.m. July 3, property value unknown.

• 5424 Western Hills Ave., business, Ray Baker, 4:30 p.m. July 3, property valued at $4,819.

• 2010 S. Martin St., residence, Edwin Johnson, 9 p.m. July 3, property valued at $1,300.

• 1108 Appianway St., residence, James McMullan, 1:54 a.m. July 4, property valued at $880.

• 3118 W. 14th St., residence, Jimaya Burton, 2:10 a.m. July 6, cash totaling $5,000, property valued at $301.

• 9909 Suffolk Dr., residence, Effie Wilson, 4:30 p.m. July 6, property valued at $651.

• 6800 Colonel Glenn Rd., business, unknown, 6:10 a.m. July 8, property value unknown.

72205

• 2124 Labette Manor Dr., residence, Laquanna Jones, 4:25 p.m. June 20, property valued at $1,701.

• 8 Warwick Rd., residence, Danny Beacham, 3 p.m. June 30, property value unknown.

• 314 S. University Ave., business, Luke Hibbs, 2:42 a.m. July 2, property valued at $2,062.

• 5806 B St., residence, Jessica Minor, 3:07 a.m. July 6, property value unknown.

72206

• 2221 Broadway St., business, Charles Swinson, 8 a.m. July 2, property valued at $970.

• 2222 Cumberland St., residence, Modesta Ortiz-Solano, 6:30 a.m. July 6, property valued at $601.

• 2015 S. Louisiana St., residence, Megan Johnson, noon July 6, cash totaling $1,000, property valued at $9,351.

72209

• 5500 Dreher Lane, residence, Lydia Hunter, 9 a.m. July 2, property valued at $700.

• 7400 Scott Hamilton Dr., business, Derric Stephens, 8 a.m. July 5, property valued at $110.

• 5224 Stanley Dr., residence, Autumn Tatum, 9 a.m. July 5, property value unknown.

• 10423 Chicot Rd., business, Alam Mohammad, 3:24 a.m. July 7, property value unknown.

• 7501 Interstate 30, residence, Catrice Billings, 12:13 p.m. July 7, cash totaling $1,400, property value unknown.

• 6815 Forbing Rd., residence, Karissa Veasey, 2:30 a.m. July 8, property valued at $1,400.

72210

• 8822 Stagecoach Rd., business, Kevin Gipson, 2:52 a.m. July 6, property value unknown.

72211

• 3500 S. Bowman Rd., residence, Mona Blacklaw, 12:01 a.m. June 29, property valued at $601.

• 1601 N. Shackleford Rd., residence, Sharonda McCullum, 2:20 p.m. July 2, property value unknown.

• 11233 Ethan Allen Dr., residence, Gerry Hill, 9 p.m. July 3, property valued at $401.

• 14 Cedar Ridge Court, residence, Brian Stenberg, 3:41 p.m. July 4, property value unknown.

• 516 Green Mountain Circle, residence, Michael Harrison, 5 p.m. July 7, property valued at $560.

• 11205 Mara Lynn Rd., residence, Andreya Mayo, 7:33 p.m. July 7, property value unknown.

• 11701 W. Markham St., business, Greg Williams, 3:41 a.m. July 8, property valued at $1,112.

72212

• 2020 Hinson Loop Rd., residence, Monique Williams, 4:30 p.m. July 3, cash totaling $700, property valued at $1,100.

• 1912 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Marquita McClina, 7:30 a.m. July 5, property value unknown.

72223

• 18122 Cantrell Rd., residence, Brian Moore, 6 p.m. July 4, property value unknown.

72227

• 8026 Cantrell Rd., business, Barry Heller, 3:05 a.m. July 8, cash totaling $600, property valued at $500.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1116 Park Dr., residence, Kiah Creggett, 12:30 a.m. July 2, cash totaling $1,720, property valued at $8,801.

• 1520 W. Long 17th St., residence, Sheila McDonald, 7:30 p.m. July 4, cash totaling $50, property valued at $914.

• 1118 Rockwater Blvd., residence, Marlene Bankhead, 2:51 a.m. July 6, property valued at $350.

72117

• 2400 Hwy. 161, business, unknown, 1:13 a.m. July 1, cash totaling $4,352, property valued at $2,518.

Metro on 07/16/2017