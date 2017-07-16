INTERACTIVE: LRPD crime map
INTERACTIVE: NLRPD crime map
Click here to see the latest North Little Rock crime reports.
The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72201
• 310 S. Louisiana St., business, Stacy Eoff, 12:30 p.m. July 6, property value unknown.
72202
• 1304 S. Schiller St., residence, Keith Hearnsberger, 8:15 a.m. July 4, property value unknown.
• 900 S. Arch St., business, Judy Myers, 11:55 p.m. July 4, property value unknown.
• 1101 Broadway St., business, Emmanuel Paye, 12:45 a.m. July 5, property valued at $1,000.
• 2124 Wolfe St., residence, Tina Dowdy, 4:40 p.m. July 5, property value unknown.
72204
• 4711 Talley Rd., business, Josue Lyna, 5 p.m. July 1, property valued at $1,990.
• 3714 Bowers St., residence, Chaquine Hillery, midnight July 2, property valued at $3,253.
• 9220 Tall Timber Blvd, residence, Sindy Hemphill, 4:22 p.m. July 2, property valued at $4,801.
• 10303 Colonel Glenn Rd., business, unknown, 2:25 a.m. July 3, property valued at $2,050.
• 3401 Fair Park Blvd., residence, Sasha Lee, 3:53 a.m. July 3, property valued at $400.
• 807 Abigail St., residence, William Clark, 7:05 a.m. July 3, property value unknown.
• 5424 Western Hills Ave., business, Ray Baker, 4:30 p.m. July 3, property valued at $4,819.
• 2010 S. Martin St., residence, Edwin Johnson, 9 p.m. July 3, property valued at $1,300.
• 1108 Appianway St., residence, James McMullan, 1:54 a.m. July 4, property valued at $880.
• 3118 W. 14th St., residence, Jimaya Burton, 2:10 a.m. July 6, cash totaling $5,000, property valued at $301.
• 9909 Suffolk Dr., residence, Effie Wilson, 4:30 p.m. July 6, property valued at $651.
• 6800 Colonel Glenn Rd., business, unknown, 6:10 a.m. July 8, property value unknown.
72205
• 2124 Labette Manor Dr., residence, Laquanna Jones, 4:25 p.m. June 20, property valued at $1,701.
• 8 Warwick Rd., residence, Danny Beacham, 3 p.m. June 30, property value unknown.
• 314 S. University Ave., business, Luke Hibbs, 2:42 a.m. July 2, property valued at $2,062.
• 5806 B St., residence, Jessica Minor, 3:07 a.m. July 6, property value unknown.
72206
• 2221 Broadway St., business, Charles Swinson, 8 a.m. July 2, property valued at $970.
• 2222 Cumberland St., residence, Modesta Ortiz-Solano, 6:30 a.m. July 6, property valued at $601.
• 2015 S. Louisiana St., residence, Megan Johnson, noon July 6, cash totaling $1,000, property valued at $9,351.
72209
• 5500 Dreher Lane, residence, Lydia Hunter, 9 a.m. July 2, property valued at $700.
• 7400 Scott Hamilton Dr., business, Derric Stephens, 8 a.m. July 5, property valued at $110.
• 5224 Stanley Dr., residence, Autumn Tatum, 9 a.m. July 5, property value unknown.
• 10423 Chicot Rd., business, Alam Mohammad, 3:24 a.m. July 7, property value unknown.
• 7501 Interstate 30, residence, Catrice Billings, 12:13 p.m. July 7, cash totaling $1,400, property value unknown.
• 6815 Forbing Rd., residence, Karissa Veasey, 2:30 a.m. July 8, property valued at $1,400.
72210
• 8822 Stagecoach Rd., business, Kevin Gipson, 2:52 a.m. July 6, property value unknown.
72211
• 3500 S. Bowman Rd., residence, Mona Blacklaw, 12:01 a.m. June 29, property valued at $601.
• 1601 N. Shackleford Rd., residence, Sharonda McCullum, 2:20 p.m. July 2, property value unknown.
• 11233 Ethan Allen Dr., residence, Gerry Hill, 9 p.m. July 3, property valued at $401.
• 14 Cedar Ridge Court, residence, Brian Stenberg, 3:41 p.m. July 4, property value unknown.
• 516 Green Mountain Circle, residence, Michael Harrison, 5 p.m. July 7, property valued at $560.
• 11205 Mara Lynn Rd., residence, Andreya Mayo, 7:33 p.m. July 7, property value unknown.
• 11701 W. Markham St., business, Greg Williams, 3:41 a.m. July 8, property valued at $1,112.
72212
• 2020 Hinson Loop Rd., residence, Monique Williams, 4:30 p.m. July 3, cash totaling $700, property valued at $1,100.
• 1912 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Marquita McClina, 7:30 a.m. July 5, property value unknown.
72223
• 18122 Cantrell Rd., residence, Brian Moore, 6 p.m. July 4, property value unknown.
72227
• 8026 Cantrell Rd., business, Barry Heller, 3:05 a.m. July 8, cash totaling $600, property valued at $500.
North Little Rock
72114
• 1116 Park Dr., residence, Kiah Creggett, 12:30 a.m. July 2, cash totaling $1,720, property valued at $8,801.
• 1520 W. Long 17th St., residence, Sheila McDonald, 7:30 p.m. July 4, cash totaling $50, property valued at $914.
• 1118 Rockwater Blvd., residence, Marlene Bankhead, 2:51 a.m. July 6, property valued at $350.
72117
• 2400 Hwy. 161, business, unknown, 1:13 a.m. July 1, cash totaling $4,352, property valued at $2,518.
Metro on 07/16/2017
Print Headline: Burglaries
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Burglaries
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.