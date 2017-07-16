Burglary suspect arrested in Carlisle

TEXARKANA -- A second suspect in the July 3 burglary of a Fulton liquor store was arrested Wednesday in Carlisle, authorities said.

The Miller County sheriff's office was notified Thursday morning of the arrest of George Edward Adams III, 22, of Maumelle, Lt. Les Moody said.

The Carlisle Police Department spotted Adams and made the arrest a day after Miller County issued an all-points bulletin.

Early in the morning of July 3, Miller County deputies were dispatched to Cotton Patch Liquor at 17446 U.S. 67 after a burglary was reported. Deputies determined someone had forced entry into the store. They also discovered a white Chevrolet pickup stuck in the mud nearby.

Video footage from the area showed two people wearing dark, hooded sweatshirts and shorts near the store about 4 a.m. There also was footage of the Chevrolet pickup, which investigators discovered was stolen June 30 from Little Rock.

Donald Shirey, 49, of Little Rock was found soon after the burglary near the Hempstead-Miller county line. He was arrested on charges of burglary of a commercial building and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Metro on 07/16/2017