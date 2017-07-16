ENGINEERING
Garver of North Little Rock has been named a Gold Well Workplace by the Wellness Council of America for its corporate-wide wellness program that promotes quality work-life balance.
ENTERTAINMENT
Shuffield Music Company in Arkadelphia has been named as a Top 100 Dealer by the National Association of Music Merchants.
PUBLIC SERVICE
The University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute honored Officer Todd Dewitt of Searcy in recognition of his work in seat belt/child safety seat enforcement and Officer Jason McGlawn of Searcy in recognition of his work in the DWI Program.
DuShun Scarborough has been announced as national finalist for the NextGen Silent Hero Award for government leadership.
SundayMonday Business on 07/16/2017
Print Headline: BUSINESS AWARDS
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: BUSINESS AWARDS
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.