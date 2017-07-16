BUSINESS AWARDS

ENGINEERING

Garver of North Little Rock has been named a Gold Well Workplace by the Wellness Council of America for its corporate-wide wellness program that promotes quality work-life balance.

ENTERTAINMENT

Shuffield Music Company in Arkadelphia has been named as a Top 100 Dealer by the National Association of Music Merchants.

PUBLIC SERVICE

The University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute honored Officer Todd Dewitt of Searcy in recognition of his work in seat belt/child safety seat enforcement and Officer Jason McGlawn of Searcy in recognition of his work in the DWI Program.

DuShun Scarborough has been announced as national finalist for the NextGen Silent Hero Award for government leadership.

