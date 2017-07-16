Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, July 16, 2017, 5:09 a.m.

Dodgers rookie hits for cycle

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:15 a.m.

los-angeles-dodgers-cody-bellinger-right-watches-his-home-run-that-also-scored-chris-taylor-during-the-third-inning-of-a-baseball-game-against-the-miami-marlins-saturday-july-15-2017-in-miami-ap-photowilfredo-lee

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, right, watches his home run that also scored Chris Taylor during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI -- Cody Bellinger became the first Dodgers rookie to hit for the cycle and Alex Wood became the first Dodgers pitcher in more than a century to win his first 11 decisions in a season, helping the NL West leaders beat the Miami Marlins 7-1 Saturday night for their eighth consecutive victory.

Bellinger singled in the first inning, hit a two-run home run in the third, added an RBI double in the fourth and hit his second career triple on the first pitch of the seventh. His triple off Nick Wittgren barely cleared the glove of right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who tried to making a running backhanded catch.

Wood (11-0) struck out 10 in 6 scoreless innings, allowed only 4 baserunners and lowered his ERA to 1.56 in 16 games this year.

Sports on 07/16/2017

