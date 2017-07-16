Fugitive flees, hits 2 cars before arrest

A 34-year-old Arkansas man was arrested Friday night after he fled from authorities, hitting two police cars with his vehicle in the process, according to a Fort Smith police news release.

The Fort Smith drug unit heard about Larry Dale Batt while investigating methamphetamine distribution, the release said. When officers learned Batt was also wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service, they drove to his apartment on Rogers Avenue.

Officers said they attempted to take Batt into custody, but before they could, he got into his vehicle and accelerated toward them.

Batt missed the officers, hit an undercover police vehicle and sped through the parking lot until he ran his vehicle into another police vehicle that was shielding a woman in an electric wheelchair, according to the news release.

Officers lost sight of Batt as he fled down Rogers Avenue, but they later found his vehicle abandoned on Boston Avenue.

He was later located and arrested at a home on Colony Lane.

Batt was booked into the Sebastian County jail at 1:40 a.m. Saturday. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and an outstanding federal warrant.

Metro on 07/16/2017