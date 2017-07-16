Grayson Lee, Rogers

Grayson Lee does not suffer from a shortage of talents.

Lee was not only an all-conference athlete in two sports at Rogers High, he also played in the band and scored high in the classroom. In the next few years, he plans to use a mechanical engineering degree to work on driverless automobiles.

"It's basically been a lifelong dream of mine," Lee said. "We were on a trip in Phoenix and I saw one in a store. I've been interested in them ever since."

Lee earned an Honors College Fellowship Scholarship from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

"I'm most proud of receiving the fellowship to go to Arkansas," Lee said. "When I was a freshman, my dad said that if I could score a 32 on my ACT, I could go to Arkansas for free. That's been my goal. I was really proud of that, and it made my parents happy."

Lee also received the Arkansas Governor's Distinguished Scholarship and the Crafton and Tull Engineering Scholarship.

As a 5-11, 182-pound senior wide receiver, Lee helped the Mounties complete their first winning season since 2013.

"In my sophomore and junior years, we won three games," Lee said. "Last year, we went 6-5 and a lot of people may not think that's a big deal, but for us, it was a big turnaround from what we were used to. I think the program is heading in the right direction."

Lee sparked the baseball team, batting .360 while leading the Mounties in doubles (12) and RBI (23). He was also awarded the team's Golden Glove award for being its best defensive player.

"The highlight of the year was sweeping Bentonville," Lee said. "Bentonville is a big rival, and any time we can beat them in anything it's fun."

As a member of the school's marching band, Lee played a variety of percussion instruments.

"From bells to snare drums," Lee said, "anything I could hit with a stick, I did."

