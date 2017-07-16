Gym patron faces voyeurism charge

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man who was arrested after a female gym member accused him of recording her getting dressed reportedly told Hot Springs police that he couldn't resist "temptation."

Eric Shane Couch, 30, who lists a Candleberry Circle address, was taken into custody about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and charged with a felony count of video voyeurism, punishable by up to six years in prison.

He was later released on $2,500 bond and is to appear July 25 in Garland County District Court.

About 6:30 a.m. June 26, police officer Jason Green responded to a call from Flex Fitness, 2303 Albert Pike Road, and met with a woman who said she had discovered that a man, later identified as Couch, was videotaping her getting dressed, according to an affidavit.

The woman explained that the facility has two tanning rooms, separated by partitions that do not go all the way up to the ceiling. She said she had exited the tanning bed and started to get dressed, when she observed a cellphone over the partition, the affidavit said.

The woman told police she was fully nude upon exiting the tanning bed, and noticed the phone while still in a semi-dressed state. She said the phone was promptly removed as soon as she noticed it, according to the affidavit.

The victim then left the tanning room and asked other patrons in the gym who else had been in the tanning booth, according to the affidavit. The patrons reportedly told her Couch walked into the tanning section shortly after she did.

She told Green that when she attempted to confront Couch he walked past her and left.

Detective Kenny May later contacted Couch by phone, telling him the call pertained to an incident at the gym. During the phone conversation, Couch admitted to holding his cellphone over the partition in the tanning room, police said.

He allegedly told May that he was able to see her back and buttocks, adding she was either nude or wearing a thong. He said he did it due to "temptation," and canceled his membership at Flex Fitness the same day, police said.

Green reviewed the surveillance video from the gym and observed some of the events that transpired, police said.

Although he was not able to see Couch holding a cellphone over the wall, police said, he did see the woman leaving the tanning area visibly very upset and the short conversation that took place with Couch before he left.

Metro on 07/16/2017