India maid riot ignites debate on treatment of the help

NEW DELHI -- A violent protest by maids at a luxury high-rise in India and its bitter aftermath have rekindled debate about the treatment toward the growing ranks of domestic workers in the country.

Dozens of maids burst through the gates of the Mahagun Moderne apartment complex just outside the capital, hurling stones and breaking windows, under the belief that a fellow domestic worker had been held by her employer against her will in a pay dispute, police said.

Police are still trying to determine the exact circumstances of the dispute, such as whether the employer was refusing to pay back-wages, as the maid alleges, or whether she stole money, as the employer claims. More than a dozen people have been arrested in the incident, and police complaints have been lodged.

The incident has sparked intense backlash on social media, with critics portraying the maids as lawless illegal migrants from Bangladesh. It also has prompted calls for India to re-examine its attitudes and policies about its more than 4 million domestic workers, many of whom work long hours for low wages with little legal protection.

For now, the gates of the Mahagun Moderne, in the New Delhi suburb of Noida, remain closed to the more than 500 helpers who normally work there -- washing dishes, folding clothes and tending to children -- after residents enacted a "maid ban" in response to the violence.

The domestic workers said they feared losing their jobs permanently but had been moved to protest because they believed that Johra Bibi, the maid at the center of the dispute, had been taken advantage of and that they might be next.

"We've never done anything like this before," one of the protesters, Haseena Bibi, said.

India's elite have for centuries employed servants, but economic liberalization and the rise of the middle class meant that the number of cooks, maids and drivers has grown exponentially in recent decades, journalist Tripti Lahiri wrote in a recent book, Maid in India. Hundreds of thousands have migrated from villages to India's five major urban centers to tend to the needs of the elite.

Some state governments have tried in recent years to regularize wages for domestic workers. In Rajasthan, for example, workers now must be paid at least $87 a month. But many make less than that.

An opinion piece in Saturday's Hindu newspaper called for the government to propose legislation that would protect the rights of domestic workers with required registration and a mandated social security fund.

In Noida, more than 2,000 families live in Mahagun Moderne, a 25-acre complex with swimming pools, a tennis court and landscaped pathways. A short distance away, their household help -- mostly migrants from the state of West Bengal -- live in tin-roof huts in a muddy field, bathing from a communal tap.

Lahiri said such migrant shantytowns often develop next to buildings in Noida because the residents don't want to give rooms in their homes to the helpers.

"There are also a lot of daily injustices that people swallow when they're working as help and then, at some point, the suppressed anger and fear coalesce around one particular incident, which is maybe what we saw," she said.

Johra Bibi, 26, from West Bengal, claimed that when she went to her employers' home to collect $125 in back pay, she was assaulted and threatened and ended up hiding out overnight in another part of the complex.

"Madam said to me, if you try to run away, I'll throw you in the dustbin. I'll kill you," she said.

The maid's husband, Abdul Sattar, a construction worker, said that after his wife did not return home Tuesday evening, he went to the employer's home with police to look for her and was told she was not there.

"No one does anything for us. No one helps," Sattar said. "God makes us poor. What can we do? We do what the rich tell us to do. We sit where they tell us to sit. They reign over us. Even you know the rich and the poor can never be one. They think the poor are not human."

The maid's employer, Mitul Sethi, said in his police complaint that the maid ran off after a confrontation with his wife over a theft in the home. The next day, he said, they were confronted by a crowd that started "pelting our home with stones and sticks," breaking windows and attempting to assault them. The frightened family eventually escaped the melee with the help of security guards.

In the days since the assault, both the luxury complex and the tenement settlement where its workers live remain tense. Workers wonder whether the settlement will be torn down.

And the residents of the high-rise have their own concerns, including whether the rioters will return. Meanwhile, they are cooking and cleaning for themselves as they wait for a community meeting to plan a way forward, according to one resident who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of security concerns.

"Mobs just can't gather like this and take the law into their own hands," she said. "Everyone is scared."

Information for this article was contributed by Swati Gupta of The Washington Post.

A Section on 07/16/2017