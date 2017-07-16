Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, July 16, 2017, 4:22 a.m.

Man badly beaten on Dickson Street

By NWA Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 3:51 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- A 25-year-old man was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center early Friday morning after, police said, he was beaten in the parking lot of a restaurant on Fayetteville's Dickson Street.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition, said Becky Stewart, Central EMS chief.

Police were called to Arsaga's at the Depot at 548 W. Dickson St. at 5:07 a.m. on a report of an intoxicated person, according to an online dispatch log. On arrival, they found the man who had been beaten.

Police didn't immediately release the man's name, pending notification of his family. They hadn't yet been able to talk with him because he was in the intensive care unit.

Metro on 07/16/2017

Print Headline: Man badly beaten on Dickson Street

Comments on: Man badly beaten on Dickson Street

