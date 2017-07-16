Man badly beaten on Dickson Street

FAYETTEVILLE -- A 25-year-old man was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center early Friday morning after, police said, he was beaten in the parking lot of a restaurant on Fayetteville's Dickson Street.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition, said Becky Stewart, Central EMS chief.

Police were called to Arsaga's at the Depot at 548 W. Dickson St. at 5:07 a.m. on a report of an intoxicated person, according to an online dispatch log. On arrival, they found the man who had been beaten.

Police didn't immediately release the man's name, pending notification of his family. They hadn't yet been able to talk with him because he was in the intensive care unit.

Metro on 07/16/2017