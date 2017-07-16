ASTROS

Keuchel starts rehab Monday

HOUSTON -- Injured Houston Astros ace Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) is scheduled to begin a rehabilitation assignment with Class AA Corpus Christi on Monday.

Keuchel hasn't pitched for the AL West leaders since June 2 because of a pinched nerve in his neck. The lefty will likely need multiple starts in the minors before he comes off the disabled list, but the Astros haven't yet determined exactly how many he will need. He's expected to throw two innings on Monday.

"I think we're all just really happy that he's going to face some live competition and not worry so much about the end game and target dates and things like that," Manager A.J. Hinch said. "Let's just get him in a game."

The 2015 American League Cy Young award winner said he can't wait to get back on the mound and is looking forward to seeing how his body responds when he faces live competition for the first time in six weeks.

"I just want to see how I feel and that will tell me where I'm at," Keuchel said. "I think I'm on the way back but only time will tell."

Keuchel put up some of the best numbers in the majors for the Astros before he was injured, going 9-0 with a 1.67 ERA in 11 starts to bounce back from a tough 2016 campaign.

It's his second stint on the disabled list this season with the same problem. The first time he missed just one start before returning, but he never completely got rid of the problem and landed on the DL again after just two starts.

GIANTS

Cueto on DL with blisters

SAN DIEGO -- The San Francisco Giants have made room on the 25-man roster for ace Madison Bumgarner by placing Johnny Cueto on the 10-day disabled list with blisters on the tips of his right thumb, forefinger and middle finger.

Bumgarner was scheduled to start Saturday night's game against San Diego after missing three months with a sprained left shoulder.

Cueto (6-7, 4.59 ERA) left Friday night's game after four innings because of the blisters. He also was affected by blisters on two fingers in May.

With Cueto expected to miss at least two starts, Matt Cain moves back into the rotation.

ROYALS

Karns to have rib removed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Royals pitcher Nate Karns will undergo surgery next week to remove a rib that's causing nerve pain in his forearm. He will miss the remainder of the season, though he expects to be ready by the time spring training rolls around.

Karns was acquired from the Mariners in the offseason and was off to a promising start in Kansas City when his forearm started hurting. The right-hander was placed on the disabled list May 24 while the Royals began trying to determine the source of his nerve discomfort.

After other therapies failed to ease the pain, Karns consulted a specialist in thoracic outlet syndrome, which is caused by muscles attached to the uppermost rib causing a compression of nerves.

The surgery Wednesday in Dallas will remove one of his ribs, alleviating some of that pressure.

