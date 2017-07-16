No there there

What has really happened since Donald Trump Jr. released his email chain setting up a meeting last June with a Russian lawyer? Are Democrats and their allies in the media any closer to having their high crime or misdemeanor?

Answer: No.

As Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz stated, "It is unlikely that attendance at the meeting violated any criminal statute."

And yet the media would have you believe that the meeting Trump Jr. described as "literally just a wasted 20 minutes" is a smoking gun that will inevitably take President Trump, his administration and his entire family down forever.

In reality, Trump Jr.'s emails show he has nothing to hide.

Further to this point, Trump Jr. went on Hannity Tuesday night to speak specifically about his actions. Granted, Sean Hannity is not always interested in giving a complete, unvarnished account of what happens in Trump World and his questions are softballs, but Trump Jr. made some important points nonetheless--namely, the fact that there was no subsequent follow-up or contact with the Russian lawyer and "nothing to tell" then-candidate Trump. Therefore, unless you decide to believe he is lying, there was no "collusion." The holy grail is still missing.

Blinded by disdain for the president, liberals and the media pack are mostly trying to create credibility for accusations of criminal violations and impeachable offenses. They embellish everything just so that they can keep the story moving. Maybe they will get a break and someone will stumble into a crime during the investigation into the non-crimes from the fall campaign.

If Trump Jr. is guilty of anything, it is letting someone so lacking in credibility have unfettered access to his schedule. Danger. You usually see your enemies coming, but it is your friends who will blindside you and get you in trouble.

Editorial on 07/16/2017