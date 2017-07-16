Reid Eakin, Wynne

Reid Eakin is anxiously awaiting to dive into the field of chemical engineering.

"I've always like taking math and science classes," said Eakin, who will enter the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville this fall. "And I really enjoyed my chemistry class my senior year. My dad's degree is in petroleum engineering, but after talking with him, I decided chemical engineering was a better choice for me because it's a broader area when it comes finding a job."

Eakin, who graduated with honors from Wynne High School, was named all-conference for the Yellowjackets in both his junior and senior seasons. The right fielder/first baseman batted .321 last spring and was named the team's defensive player of the year.

Eakin had planned on spending some time pitching this season but suffered an elbow injury in the season's first game.

"It didn't affect my hitting, but I couldn't pitch," Eakin said. "I could play the outfield because you only have about four throws from right field every game. I did have to change my throwing motion."

Eakin also served two years as president of the school's Robotic Club.

"Our program is only four years old but it's gotten progressively better every year," Eakin said. "You learn where you messed up and you learn what needs to be fixed. You learned while you had fun."

Eakin said he had many challenging classes but that his Advanced Placement chemistry class best prepared him for his future.

"I had to learn a lot of formulas," Eakin said. "And I think that really helped me."

