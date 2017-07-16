Summer heat to rise above normal in Arkansas

TULSA, Okla. — Residents of Oklahoma and Arkansas are bracing for some of the hottest temperatures so far this summer.

The National Weather Service says high temperatures during the upcoming work week will rise to above normal levels for this time of year, with the hottest conditions expected near the end of the week and next weekend.

Forecasters say a ridge of high pressure will shift east across the Southern Plains during the week, setting up a typical mid-summer heat wave and creating hot and humid conditions in eastern Oklahoma as well as northwestern and east central Arkansas.

Temperatures near 100 degrees with heat index values ranging from 100 to around 108 degrees will be possible toward the end of the work week.

Isolated thunderstorms are likely with chances increasing late next weekend.