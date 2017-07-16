Travs get four hits, drop third in row

The Arkansas Travelers lost their third consecutive game in Saturday night's 6-1 loss to the Springfield Cardinals at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock that included an accidental peg of a pitcher and a five-minute delay while a player had to trade pants with a teammate.

Travs catcher Tyler Marlette accidentally struck starting right-hander Justin DeFratus (2-5, 5.35 ERA) in the left-shoulder blade when he attempted to throw out Cardinals center fielder Oscar Mercado who was trying to steal second base in the first inning.

Then, Travs second baseman Jeff Kobernus stole second base during the third, but one of his cleats caught the outer right leg of Cardinals shortstop Darren Seferina, tearing the pant leg down the side. Seferina hobbled to the dugout, cut up "a little bit" and emerged five minutes later wearing teammate Casey Grayson's pants.

"He was on the [disabled list]," said Seferina, who went 1 for 3 with a single. "So he had no problem giving me his pants."

The break didn't disrupt DeFratus' rhythm, as the former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher tossed 7 innings while allowing 5 hits, 1 earned run and striking out 3 batters before an announced crowd of 6,178. It was the first time this season that DeFratus, 29, had given up less than two runs in more than six innings.

The Seattle Mariners purchased DeFratus' contract May 10, when the right-hander was battling the flu while pitching for the independent Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

DeFratus retired four consecutive batters after Marlette's throw caught him in the back, after which DeFratus turned and laughed.

"I asked him if he was okay," said Marlette, who then threw out Seferina trying to steal second in the third inning. "He said, 'Yeah, I'm good.' "

The Travs carried a 1-0 lead into the seventh after a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean. It was the second consecutive game that the Travs were unable to get a hit with the bases loaded and no outs. Kobernus grounded into an inning-ending double play in the seventh with runners on first and second as the Travs finished with just four hits in the contest.

Cardinals lefthander Austin Gomber (4-6, 4.39) pitched 6 innings and retired 13 consecutive batters between the third and the seventh innings, when he was relieved by winning right-hander Tyler Bray (4-0, 3.95).

DeFratus allowed two consecutive singles in the seventh inning, leading to the tying run which Cardinals designated hitter Gabriel Lino scored after he advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Travs right-handed reliever Blake Perry (1-3, 4.65) earned the loss, allowing 4 hits, 1 walk and 3 earned runs.

The Cardinals scored their final two runs in the ninth against Travs right-handed reliever Thyago Vieira, who allowed 3 hits and 1 earned run while striking out 2 batters.

Today’s game

TRAVELERS AT DRILLERS

WHEN 7:10 p.m. Central WHERE ONEOK Field, Tulsa RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travs: RHP Brett Ash (5-8, 6.52 ERA); Drillers: RHP Eddie Gamboa (0-0, 0.00)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. MONDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. TUESDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. WEDNESDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. THURSDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m. FRIDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m. SATURDAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

Sports on 07/16/2017