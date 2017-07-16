Yankees win in 16th; Red Sox play under protest

YANKEES 4, RED SOX 1 (16)

BOSTON -- Didi Gregorius lined a go-ahead single in the 16th inning and the New York Yankees outlasted the Boston Red Sox 4-1 Saturday in the longest game between the bitter rivals at Fenway Park since 1966.

Matt Holliday hit a tying home run off Boston closer Craig Kimbrel in the ninth, and it took 5 hours, 50 minutes and 512 pitches to finish. That is, if it's really over -- the Red Sox put the game under protest after a bizarre play on the bases involving Holliday in the 11th.

Holliday drew a leadoff walk in the 11th and Jacoby Ellsbury followed with a grounder to first baseman Mitch Moreland, who threw to second for a forceout. Holliday, however, retreated toward first and slid into the bag as shortstop Xander Bogaerts' throw arrived.

Moreland wasn't able to reach the ball, which hit Ellsbury and bounced into foul territory. Boston Manager John Farrell argued in favor of an interference call and after a lengthy review, the umpires allowed Ellsbury to stay on first.

Both teams burned through their bullpens, and the relievers won't get much rest. The Yankees and the AL East-leading Red Sox are set for a day-night doubleheader today.

Boston starter Chris Sale struck out 13 in 7 2/3 scoreless innings of three-hit ball. Yankees starter Luis Severino allowed 1 run and 4 hits in 7 innings.

Ben Heller (1-0) went two innings. Doug Fister (0-3) gave up three runs in the 16th.

TIGERS 11, BLUE JAYS 1 Michael Fulmer pitched eight strong innings and J.D. Martinez drove in five runs as Detroit went on to a victory over visiting Toronto.

TWINS 4, ASTROS 2 Brian Dozier homered and Eddie Rosario's two-run double in the sixth inning lifted Minnesota over host Houston.

MARINERS 4, WHITE SOX 3 Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager homered, and visiting Seattle beat Chicago for its third consecutive victory.

RANGERS 1, ROYALS 0 Shin-Soo Choo flared a lazy fly ball down the left-field line with one out in the ninth inning, driving in the only run off Danny Duffy and giving Texas a victory over host Kansas City.

ATHLETICS 5, INDIANS 3 Khris Davis hit his 25th home run, a two-run shot in the ninth inning that lifted Oakland to a victory over visiting Cleveland.

RAYS 6, ANGELS 3 Alex Cobb continued his strong recent turnaround and Logan Morrison hit his 25th home run of the season to lead Tampa Bay to a victory over host Los Angeles.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 4, PIRATES 0 Lance Lynn worked 6 1/3 innings and added a rare run-scoring double at the plate as St. Louis cooled off host Pittsburgh.

BRAVES 8, DIAMONDBACKS 5 Little-used Lane Adams drove in three runs with a pinch-hit, bases-loaded double in the sixth, giving Atlanta the lead, and the Braves beat visiting Arizona.

METS 9, ROCKIES 3 Jay Bruce and pitcher Seth Lugo homered during an early barrage that sent host New York past Colorado for its second consecutive lopsided victory over the reeling Rockies out of the All-Star break.

BREWERS 3, PHILLIES 2 Travis Shaw hit his 20th home run of the season leading off the bottom of the eighth inning and Milwaukee edged visiting Philadelphia.

NATIONALS 10, REDS 7 Anthony Rendon hit his second career grand slam and added a two-run home run, and Washington overcame Scooter Gennett's four-RBI night to hold on for a victory over host Cincinnati.

PADRES 5, GIANTS 3 Hector Sanchez hit a two-run home run with one out in the ninth inning and San Diego beat visiting San Francisco to spoil the return of Giants ace Madison Bumgarner.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 10, ORIOLES 3 Making his first appearance at Camden Yards since he was traded by Baltimore four years ago, Jake Arrieta settled down after a wild start to hold the Orioles to four hits over 6 2/3 innings and lead Chicago to victory.

