3 suspects arrested in burglary, beating

SPRINGDALE -- Police have arrested three men in connection with a July 1 aggravated burglary and battery at 3710 E. Arkansas 264, according to a police news release.

Mitchell Wayne Arnold, 23; Matthew Ryder Vansickle, 22; and Rodney L. Baker, 49, were identified by witness Dreama Helvey as being involved in beating Kevin Luper. Police didn't say when they were arrested. The three men weren't in the Washington County jail on Friday.

Luper was treated at Washington Regional Medical Center for multiple fractures to his jaw, nose and eye sockets, according to an affidavit. Washington Regional spokesman Gina Maddox said Luper wasn't a patient at the hospital Friday. His date of release and condition when he left weren't provided.

Luper was asleep on the back of a flatbed pickup in the middle of his shop, Luper's Truck Repair, when five or six men dragged him off the truck, slammed him on the concrete floor and punched him repeatedly in the head, Helvey told police. Helvey was threatened and told not to intervene.

Metro on 07/17/2017