Home / Latest News /
Arkansas governor has nearly $1.2M on hand for re-election bid
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:54 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's campaign says it has nearly $1.2 million in the bank as the Republican ramps up his re-election bid for next year.
Hutchinson's campaign Monday reported it raised more than $526,000 over the past three months and spent more than $37,000. Hutchinson, who was first elected in 2014, formally announced in May that he was seeking a second term but had already been raising money for a re-election bid.
So far no Democrats have announced a bid to challenge Hutchinson. Hutchinson has raised nearly $1.3 million total for his re-election bid.
Republicans hold all of the statewide and federal offices in Arkansas as well as a majority in both chambers of the Legislature.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas governor has nearly $1.2M on hand for re-election bid
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.