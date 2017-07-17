Arkansas governor has nearly $1.2M on hand for re-election bid

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's campaign says it has nearly $1.2 million in the bank as the Republican ramps up his re-election bid for next year.

Hutchinson's campaign Monday reported it raised more than $526,000 over the past three months and spent more than $37,000. Hutchinson, who was first elected in 2014, formally announced in May that he was seeking a second term but had already been raising money for a re-election bid.

So far no Democrats have announced a bid to challenge Hutchinson. Hutchinson has raised nearly $1.3 million total for his re-election bid.

Republicans hold all of the statewide and federal offices in Arkansas as well as a majority in both chambers of the Legislature.

