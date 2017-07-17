Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man, 83, dies after vehicle hits culvert, rock
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 6:38 a.m.
An 83-year-old man died after his vehicle left a roadway in Pulaski County and ran into a large rock Wednesday morning, officials said.
A 2015 Chevrolet was heading east in the 2600 block of East Cleland Road west of Cabot around 11:30 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The Chevrolet left the road and ran into a culvert and a rock, the report said.
The driver, Paul H. Sneed of Cabot, was fatally injured. No one else was reported hurt.
Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.
There have been at least 257 fatal wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
