Judge rules Arkansas man accused of killing his father is fit for trial

An Arkansas man accused of fatally shooting his father in 2014 was deemed fit to stand trial Monday, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Ted Charles Meehan, 31, Siloam Springs was ruled mentally fit by Circuit Judge Robin Green, the paper reported. He faces a charge of capital murder, though prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

He has reportedly pleaded not guilty in the death of his father, 55-year-old Timothy Meehan Sr.

The older Meehan was found dead in his home just east of Siloam Springs on Dec. 26, 2014. He'd been shot once in the head, and bullet holes were found in the bedroom door and wall.

It was estimated the 55-year-old had died around 8 p.m. on Christmas, the paper reported.

The 31-year-old was arrested Sept. 13, 2016. He reportedly denied killing his father and said he worried he will be sent to hell, according to court documents.

He is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond at the Benton County jail.

A pretrial hearing is set for Sept. 7.

Click here to read the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's full story.