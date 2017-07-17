Arkansas man ejected, killed after truck strikes telephone police

An Arkansas man was killed after being ejected from a truck when the vehicle struck a telephone pole and rolled over early Saturday in Independence County, police said.

Ronnie Brackett was heading south in a 2008 GMC truck on Arkansas 25 north of Locust Grove shortly after 2 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The GMC veered out of control, went into a telephone pole and rolled over multiple times, ejecting Brackett.

Brackett, a 51-year-old Locust Grove resident, suffered fatal injuries, police said. No one else was reported hurt in the wreck.

The weather was reportedly foggy and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

At least 257 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far in 2017, according to preliminary data.